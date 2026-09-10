NFL Week 11 ATS Picks for Every Game (Bet Cowboys to Cover vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football)
The long wait is finally over, the 2026 NFL season has begun!
Throughout the season, I'm going to break down my best bet for every single game in my weekly Road to 272 Bets article. In that article, are bets on spreads, moneylines, and totals. For those of you who only want to bet on point spreads, don't worry, I have your solution here. In this article, I'll give you my spread pick for every game so you can use these plays for your bets or your office pick'em pools.
With the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots already having played, we're going to take a look at the other 15 games on the slate.
NFL Week 1 Spread Picks
All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook
49ers vs. Rams Spread Pick
Pick: 49ers +3.5 (-102)
Bills vs. Texans Spread Pick
Pick: Bills -1.5 (-106)
Bears vs. Panthers Spread Pick
Pick: Panthers +3 (-114)
Browns vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
Pick: Jaguars -8.5 (-108)
Falcons vs. Steelers Spread Pick
Pick: Falcons +3.5 (-118)
Jets vs. Titans Spread Pick
Pick: Titans -1.5 (-110)
Saints vs. Lions Spread Pick
Pick: Lions -6.5 (-122)
Ravens vs. Colts Spread Pick
Pick: Colts +3.5 (-118)
Buccaneers vs. Bengals Spread Pick
Pick: Buccaneers +3.5 (-105)
Commanders vs. Eagles Spread Pick
Pick: Commanders +5.5 (-115)
Packers vs. Vikings Spread Pick
Pick: Packers +1.5 (-110)
Dolphins vs. Raiders Spread Pick
Pick: Raiders -3 (-120)
Cardinals vs. Chargers Spread Pick
Pick: Cardinals +9.5 (-106)
Cowboys vs. Giants Spread Pick
Pick: Cowboys -2.5 (-115)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets