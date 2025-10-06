How The Oregon Ducks' Top NIL Earners Rank Nationally
With the No. 3 Oregon Ducks’ success to begin the college football season, players on coach Dan Lanning’s team are getting their money’s worth for their performances.
Several Ducks have watched as their name, image and likeness (NIL) valuations have skyrocketed. Multiple Oregon players currently rank within the top 100 among football valuations.
Dante Moore’s Rapid NIL Ascension
Moore, the program’s starting quarterback, jumped from $640,000 entering the season to $1.7 million after week 6, per On3.
He went from ranking sixth on the team in valuation to being its top earner. Moore is also No. 20 quarterback in NIL and the No. 25 earner in all of college football.
The redshirt sophomore is currently tied for the best Heisman Trophy odds and is predicted to be one of the top quarterback prospects off the board in the NFL Draft.
It only makes sense that his NIL valuation made a massive increase as well. Moore gave a career performance against the Penn State Nittany Lions in week 5 that helped the Ducks to a top-three national ranking. In the 30-24 double overtime victory, Moore threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns with 35 rushing yards. He set a career-high in completions (29) and rushing attempts (10).
"I think we have the best quarterback in college football," Dan Lanning said after the win over Penn State. "But that guy's composure, his poise, even the big play at the end there in the first overtime, we're about to throw a screen to the boundary and he has the wherewithal to not throw to the boundary and turn around, get it thrown back to the field and get a fourth-and-one."
Not only did Moore’s first five games of the season make him a top-25 earner in college football, but he’s the top NIL earner of any Oregon athlete and No. 36 among all athletes nationally.
MORE: How Penn State's Upset Loss Impacts Oregon Ducks' Résumé
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Receives Boldest Prediction Yet
MORE: Oregon Ducks Eyeing Elite Quarterback Recruit in 2027 Class
MORE: Five Shocking Stats From Oregon Ducks Undefeated Season So Far
How The Ducks’ Top Players Compare To Others At Their Positions
Many of Oregon’s top earners are among the top 20 NIL valuations at their positions nationally.
Offensive tackle Isaiah World is second on the team in NIL. Compared to other offensive tackles in the nation, World is fifth. Interior offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon joins World as the Oregon offensive linemen to be top NIL earners. Pregnon is fourth on the team in NIL valuation but ranks third among all interior offensive linemen nationally.
Two other Ducks rank with the top five NIL earners at their position. Dillon Thieneman – who recorded the game-winning interception against the Nittany Lions which will go down in Oregon history – is the second-ranked safety nationally. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq ranks No. 3 among all tight ends.
Other notable Ducks players with top-earning NIL rankings at their positions are Matayo Uiagalelei (No. 16 edge), Evan Stewart (No. 25 wide receiver) and Dakorien Moore (No. 28 wide receiver).
Sadiq, Pregnon and Uiagalelei made some of the biggest jumps in NIL valuations on the Ducks since the start of the season. Sadiq went from being Oregon’s ninth-leading earner to fifth. Pregnon rose to fourth from eighth on the Ducks, while Uiagalelei went from not being listed inside the team’s top 10 to sixth on the roster.
Stewart entered the season topping the list of NIL valuation for the Ducks. He now ranks No. 9 on the team. Impressively, Stewart is still the Ducks’ highest earner in the wide receiver room despite missing the beginning of the season with an injury.
It’s also worth noting that World, Pregnon and Thieneman all became top earners at their positions for the Ducks after transferring to the program in the offseason.