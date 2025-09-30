Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's NIL Valuation Is Skyrocketing
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore's NIL valuation is skyrocketing. In August, Moore's NIL valuation was at $640,000 which ranked No. 6 on the Ducks football team. By September, that number jumped to $1.7 million - a $900,000 increase in just 10 weeks.
Moore's NIL valuation (per On3) now ranks:
- No. 1 on the Oregon Ducks
- No. 20 among quarterbacks in college football
- No. 25 in college football
- No. 36 in the NIL 100 (includes all sports and recruits)
Moore's Rise To A Face Of College Football
Moore's increased NIL value does not come at a surprise. In five games as Oregon’s starting quarterback, Moore has led the Ducks with poise in the pocket, impressive accuracy and exciting decision making.
Moore and undefeated Oregon are fresh off its best win yet - an upset over then- No. 3 Penn State at the White Out in Happy Valley. Now the Heisman Trophy favorite, Moore wow'd in the double overtime 30-24 victory, completing 29-of-39 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns and adding 35 rushing yards on 10 carries. Moore set a career high in completions, tied his career high in rush attempts and earned Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week.
"Playing on the road, six-hour flight, playing a whiteout game. These are things you pray and dream about as a kid," Moore said after the victory. "Overall, I feel this week we practiced so hard as a whole team. Even the defense, they made sure they pushed me this week. The environment - we had some practices where we made sure we blasted the volume super loud to get ready for this environment."
Moore remained calm amid the chaos of the 111,015 fans at the White Out and showed why the Ducks need to be taken seriously as College Football Playoff National Championship contenders.
"I think we have the best quarterback in college football," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after the win over Penn State. "But that guy's composure, his poise, even the big play at the end there in the first overtime - we're about to throw a screen to the boundary and he has the wherewithal to not throw to the boundary and turn around, get it thrown back to the field and get a fourth-and-one."
A transfer from UCLA before the 2024 season, Moore has earned the confidence from his teammates and coaches. He played the back up role to Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel last season and now has taken the college football world by storm.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning has the No. 1 NIL valuation at $5.5 million.
NIL Valuations Explained
On3 updates its NIL valuations weekly, projecting each athlete’s annual value by combining Roster Value and NIL Value.
- Roster Value reflects estimated compensation athletes receive from schools and collectives based on data.
- NIL Value measures an athlete’s marketability through licensing and sponsorship opportunities, which shift with on-field performance and media exposure.
Moore Gifts Teammates After NIL Deal
Some of Moore's NIL deals include Beats By Dre and Leaf Trading Cards.
At an Oregon bonding get-together this offseason, Moore surprised his teammates. In the video below, Moore takes center stage to announce that he will be gifting his teammates free headphones from Beats By Dre.
The new Beats headphones have an updated look - The bridge of the headphones are yellow with green ear cushions. A green Oregon "O" sits above each circular ear cushion exterior, with the Beats logo covering the center of each ear.
Oregon Ducks Top- NIL Valuations
- Dante Moore - $1.7 million
- Isaiah World - $1.3 million
- Dillon Thieneman - $834k
- Emmanuel Pregnon - $739k
- Kenyon Sadiq - $748k
- Matayo Uiagalelei - $635k