Why Oregon Ducks Should Pursue 4-Star Oklahoma Transfer Defensive Star David Stone
The Oregon Ducks have reeled in one of the best transfer portal classes this offseason. Currently, the Ducks have the No. 4 transfer portal class according to 247Sports, but the Ducks could rise even higher in the rankings if they land Oklahoma defensive lineman transfer David Stone.
A surprise addition to the spring portal window, Stone is ranked as the No.1 defensive lineman and No. 10 player in the portal. Stone was originally a member of the 2024 recruiting cycle and had the Ducks as one of his finalist before he ultimately signed with the Sooners. The Oklahoma native cannot transfer inside the SEC per conference rules, cutting dow his potential list of suitors.
As a true freshman, Stone played sparingly, logging just 94 snaps along the Sooners' defensive front. He ended his freshman campaign with six tackles, two for a loss, and one sack.
The Ducks don't have a glaring need for a defensive lineman, especially with their recent addition of defensive tackle Bear Alexander via transfer portal.
However, it's hard to deny how talented Stone is. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports was extremely high on Stone coming out of high school last year.
"Should be viewed as one of the top defensive linemen in the 2024 cycle and a potential impact player on Saturdays that can morph into an early-round NFL Draft pick with plenty of seasoning. Could thrive in a defensive scheme that wants to twist its tackles given how he builds momentum and finishes," Ivins said.
Lanning and the Ducks have had booming success with defensive line portal pickups. Most recently last offseason, Oregon reeled in another defensive lineman from the portal in Michigan State transfer Derrick Harmon and transformed him into a potential first-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
Prior to his time with the Ducks, Harmon was a productive player during his three years at Michigan State. Harmon really blossomed during his lone season in Eugene, putting together career-highs in tackles, sacks, and forced fumbles.
Similar to Harmon, Oregon signed South Carolina transfer Jordan Burch prior to the 2024 season. Burch also turned in career years with the green and gold, including coming away with 8.5 sacks this past season after spending three seasons with the Gamecocks.
Considering the Ducks' recent success at recruiting the position through the portal and the mutual interest both parties showed in each other last offseason, it makes the two would consider each other this time around.
It's not everyday that a talent like Stone enters the transfer portal this late in the offseason. If the Ducks do end up pursuing and land Stone, it would be a major coup for the program as they look to get back into the College Football Playoff following a 13-1 season and CFP appearance in 2024.