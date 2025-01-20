Oregon Ducks Derrick Harmon NFL Draft Projection: First Round Pick?
In Mel Kiper's new Big Board ahead of the national championship, Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is listed as the No. 19 best available prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was the only Duck named in the the top 25 of Kiper's player rankings.
On ESPN's NFL Draft Big Board, Harmon is listed at No. 32. Josh Conerly Jr. are placed at No. 20 and Jordan Burch at No. 42.
As a 6-5, 310-pound defensive tackle, Burch started his collegiate career with the Michigan State Spartans. In three seasons in East Lansing from 2021-23, he put together 69 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble.
In his breakout season under coach Dan Lanning that gained the attention of NFL front offices, Burch finished with 49 total tackles, 34 pressures, 11 run stops, five sacks, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble. He went on to be named to the All-Big Ten Third Team.
"What jumps out to me most is his consistent disruptiveness on a game-to-game basis. He combines quickness with power to cause chaos for opponents. And his scheme-versatility only adds to his value; Harmon can dominate at either defensive tackle or end."- ESPN's NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper
Burch can impact both the run and pass game at the next level. He created a ton of havoc for opposing backfields in the Big Ten Conference, and NFL franchises are intrigued by his overall college experience in multiple defensive schemes.
Burch took advantage of the national stage with the Oregon college football program and become one of top defensive tackle prospects in this year's draft class. With his built body structure and long arms, Burch has the makings of an All-Pro level talent if he can build upon his collection of pass rush moves to compliment his excellent array of run rush moves.
"One of my favorite players in the draft, Harmon can do a lot of things effectively up front, including getting pressure on all four downs. Harmon isn't just a gap-shooting player; he can hold up in the run game, even against double-teams, and effectively perform a lot of roles... Getting someone who can contribute against the run and provide help for Trey Hendrickson is a nice piece to help build a unit."- Nate Tice via Yahoo Sports
The NFL Draft Combine will run from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, Mar. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The NFL Draft will take place on Thursday, Apr. 24 through Saturday Apr. 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
