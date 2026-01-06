Transfer Portal Hurting Oregon The Most Out Of Remaining Playoff Teams

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are one of four teams remaining in the College Football Playoff, and they are arguably getting hit the hardest by the transfer portal opening during the middle of the postseason.

On Tuesday, Ducks running back Jayden Limar became the latest player to enter the transfer portal, and Oregon has already lost key contributors like defensive back Kingston Lopa and wide receiver Justius Lowe. As the semifinals of the CFP approach with Oregon facing the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, the Ducks are getting more thin by the day.

Other Oregon players like defensive backs Daylen Austin and Jahlil Florence as well as wide receiver Kyler Kasper have entered the portal as well.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregonian's Aaron Fentress reported that Ducks running back Jordon Davison has a broken clavicle, potentially leaving the Ducks vulnerable at the position moving forward. On the flip side, Oregon wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. have seen their roles increase since returning from injury.

Biggest Loser of New College Football Calendar

The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels have an argument for feeling the biggest impact of college football's calendar because of coach Lane Kiffin's departure for LSU. The Rebels extended their season with an upset win over No. 3 Georgia, but some of Ole Miss's current assistant coaches are reportedly expected at LSU with the transfer portal window open.

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

To make matters worse, the January transfer window is the only time that the portal will be open before the 2026 season. As a result, the pressure is on players to make a decision as well as newly hired coaches trying to build a roster.

While Ole Miss has had to deal with the chaos of Kiffin's exit, the Rebels have announced that quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy are returning to Ole Miss instead of following Kiffin to LSU.

Both Miami and Indiana have seven outgoing transfers, but the portal has left Oregon thinnest at key positions like defensive back and running back.

The Hoosiers have been quite active in the portal, landing commitments from former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, former Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh, and former Boston College running back Turbo Richard, to name a few.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti remarked that he had to host transfer recruits instead of prepare for Oregon, but Cignetti's recruiting has clearly paid off as the Hoosiers have one of the best transfer portal hauls in the nation.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti speaks in a press conference after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What Dante Moore Said About The Transfer Portal

“This whole process is crazy. Of course, when I hit the portal, I knew where I was going right away. And, of course, I was in a different situation," Moore said. "Like, I wasn't in the playoffs. At UCLA, I wasn't getting ready for that moment. But, yeah, it's a lot that comes with it. I don't have much to say about it because, I mean, I don't want everyone to think about it. But, yeah, there can be a way we can fix it. I think coach Lanning has been saying in his press interviews different ways to change it."

"So whatever coach Lanning says, I agree. I don't know what else to say," Moore continued.

