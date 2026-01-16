Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Departures And Where Players Are Heading

The Oregon Ducks have seen 30 players enter the transfer portal and some of those athletes are going to programs within the Big Ten Conference or to play with former Oregon coaches. With nine incoming players to Eugene via the portal, the Ducks' 2026 transfer portal class currently ranks No. 22 in the nation.

There are some exceptions for coaching changes or postseason play, but the main transfer portal window for FBS/FCS players closes Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.

Oregon running back Jayden Limar carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Transfer Departures And New Programs

Darrian Anderson, WR, 5-9 / 187, Undecided

Daylen Austin, CB, 6-1 / 199, committed to Arizona

Bryson Beaver, QB, 6-2 / 200, Undecided

Kade Caton, TE, 6-5 / 250, committed to South Florida

Solomon Davis, S, 6-0 / 197, committed to San Diego State

Nick Duzansky, LS, 6-0 / 230, committed to Michigan State

Dakoda Fields, CB, 6-2 / 200, committed to Oklahoma

Jahlil Florence, CB, 6-1 / 195, committed to Missouri

Tionne Gray, DL, 6-6 / 336, committed to Notre Dame

Zach Grace, TE, 6-3 / 238, committed to LSU

Terrance Green, DL, 6-5 / 330, Undecided

Jay Harris, RB, 6-2 / 215, committed to Kansas State

Makhi Hughes, RB, 5-11 / 210, committed to Houston

Jericho Johnson, DL, 6-4 / 342, Undecided

Tobi Haastrup, Edge, 6-4 / 241, Undecided

Kyler Kasper, WR, 6-6 / 212, committed to BYU

Sione Laulea, CB, 6-4 / 196, committed to Missouri

Jayden Limar, RB, 5-11 / 205, committed to Washington

Justius Lowe, WR, 6-1 / 197, committed to San Diego State

Kingston Lopa, S, 6-5 / 210, committed to California

Luke Moga, QB, 6-2 / 204, Undecided

Kamar Mothudi, LB, 6-3 / 244, Undecided

Lipe Moala, IOL, 6-5 / 336, committed to Hawaii

Austin Novosad, QB, 6-3 / 200, Undecided

Cooper Perry, WR, 6-1 / 194, committed to California

Blake Purchase, Edge, 6-3 / 245, Undecided

Ashton Porter, DL, 6-3 / 290, committed to Houston

Vander Ploog, TE, 6-6 / 242, Undecided

Roger Saleapaga, TE, 6-4 / 245, Undecided

Xadavien Sims, DL, 6-3 / 305, Undecided

One player to watch is Beaver, who surprised Ducks fans on Wednesday with his decision to enter the transfer portal before the start of his college career. Beaver’s decision to play his college career elsewhere comes after starting Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s announcement to return to Eugene for the 2026 season instead of the NFL.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats (led by former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein) are two schools to watch in landing Beaver.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti smile for a photo Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, during a coaches' press conference ahead of the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are Oregon's nine incoming transfers:

- Carl Williams, safety from Baylor

- Michael Bennett, offensive tackle from BYU

- Andrew Olesh, tight end from Penn State

- Koi Perich, safety from Minnesota

- Iverson Hooks, wide receiver from UAB

- Dylan Raiola, quarterback from Nebraska

- Keaton Emmett, kicker from Nevada

- Bailey Ettridge, punter from Nevada

- RJ Todd, long snapper from Western Michigan

Big Ten Transfer Portal Classes Ranked

The Big Ten Conference is not exactly dominating the transfer portal class team rankings on On3. Indiana leads the way with the No. 1 ranked transfer class, as the Hoosiers get ready to compete for the National Championship vs. Miami.

Next highest from the Big Ten is UCLA at No. 7, then Wisconsin at No. 18 and Oregon at No. 22.

Oregon's 2025 transfer portal class ranked No. 4 in the country.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks lost significant depth along the defensive line in the transfer portal, with seven players departing.

This is bittersweet news as one key reason for the exodus could be the return of several starters who decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft, including outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei and defensive tackle A’mauri Washington, who both announced they are coming back for another season. Defensive tackle Bear Alexander and outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti also confirmed their return, leaving many backup defensive linemen seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Two notable transfer additions are Koi Perich, safety from Minnesota, and Dylan Raiola, quarterback from Nebraska. Perich has a chance to follow in Dillon Thieneman's footsteps. Thieneman was last year’s top-ranked safety in the transfer portal and has now declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Raiola is a in a prime situation as well, even with Moore returning. One of the most high-profile transfers available in the portal, Raiola could use a redshirt season and represents a clear succession plan, developing behind Moore before eventually taking over in Eugene.