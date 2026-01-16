Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Departures And Where Players Are Heading
The Oregon Ducks have seen 30 players enter the transfer portal and some of those athletes are going to programs within the Big Ten Conference or to play with former Oregon coaches. With nine incoming players to Eugene via the portal, the Ducks' 2026 transfer portal class currently ranks No. 22 in the nation.
There are some exceptions for coaching changes or postseason play, but the main transfer portal window for FBS/FCS players closes Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.
Oregon's Transfer Departures And New Programs
Darrian Anderson, WR, 5-9 / 187, Undecided
Daylen Austin, CB, 6-1 / 199, committed to Arizona
Bryson Beaver, QB, 6-2 / 200, Undecided
Kade Caton, TE, 6-5 / 250, committed to South Florida
Solomon Davis, S, 6-0 / 197, committed to San Diego State
Nick Duzansky, LS, 6-0 / 230, committed to Michigan State
Dakoda Fields, CB, 6-2 / 200, committed to Oklahoma
Jahlil Florence, CB, 6-1 / 195, committed to Missouri
Tionne Gray, DL, 6-6 / 336, committed to Notre Dame
Zach Grace, TE, 6-3 / 238, committed to LSU
Terrance Green, DL, 6-5 / 330, Undecided
Jay Harris, RB, 6-2 / 215, committed to Kansas State
Makhi Hughes, RB, 5-11 / 210, committed to Houston
Jericho Johnson, DL, 6-4 / 342, Undecided
Tobi Haastrup, Edge, 6-4 / 241, Undecided
Kyler Kasper, WR, 6-6 / 212, committed to BYU
Sione Laulea, CB, 6-4 / 196, committed to Missouri
Jayden Limar, RB, 5-11 / 205, committed to Washington
Justius Lowe, WR, 6-1 / 197, committed to San Diego State
Kingston Lopa, S, 6-5 / 210, committed to California
Luke Moga, QB, 6-2 / 204, Undecided
Kamar Mothudi, LB, 6-3 / 244, Undecided
Lipe Moala, IOL, 6-5 / 336, committed to Hawaii
Austin Novosad, QB, 6-3 / 200, Undecided
Cooper Perry, WR, 6-1 / 194, committed to California
Blake Purchase, Edge, 6-3 / 245, Undecided
Ashton Porter, DL, 6-3 / 290, committed to Houston
Vander Ploog, TE, 6-6 / 242, Undecided
Roger Saleapaga, TE, 6-4 / 245, Undecided
Xadavien Sims, DL, 6-3 / 305, Undecided
One player to watch is Beaver, who surprised Ducks fans on Wednesday with his decision to enter the transfer portal before the start of his college career. Beaver’s decision to play his college career elsewhere comes after starting Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s announcement to return to Eugene for the 2026 season instead of the NFL.
According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats (led by former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein) are two schools to watch in landing Beaver.
Here are Oregon's nine incoming transfers:
- Carl Williams, safety from Baylor
- Michael Bennett, offensive tackle from BYU
- Andrew Olesh, tight end from Penn State
- Koi Perich, safety from Minnesota
- Iverson Hooks, wide receiver from UAB
- Dylan Raiola, quarterback from Nebraska
- Keaton Emmett, kicker from Nevada
- Bailey Ettridge, punter from Nevada
- RJ Todd, long snapper from Western Michigan
Big Ten Transfer Portal Classes Ranked
The Big Ten Conference is not exactly dominating the transfer portal class team rankings on On3. Indiana leads the way with the No. 1 ranked transfer class, as the Hoosiers get ready to compete for the National Championship vs. Miami.
Next highest from the Big Ten is UCLA at No. 7, then Wisconsin at No. 18 and Oregon at No. 22.
Oregon's 2025 transfer portal class ranked No. 4 in the country.
The Ducks lost significant depth along the defensive line in the transfer portal, with seven players departing.
This is bittersweet news as one key reason for the exodus could be the return of several starters who decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft, including outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei and defensive tackle A’mauri Washington, who both announced they are coming back for another season. Defensive tackle Bear Alexander and outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti also confirmed their return, leaving many backup defensive linemen seeking opportunities elsewhere.
Two notable transfer additions are Koi Perich, safety from Minnesota, and Dylan Raiola, quarterback from Nebraska. Perich has a chance to follow in Dillon Thieneman's footsteps. Thieneman was last year’s top-ranked safety in the transfer portal and has now declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Raiola is a in a prime situation as well, even with Moore returning. One of the most high-profile transfers available in the portal, Raiola could use a redshirt season and represents a clear succession plan, developing behind Moore before eventually taking over in Eugene.
