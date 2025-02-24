Oregon Ducks Transfer Makhi Hughes: Best Running Back In College Football?
The Oregon Ducks sit with the No. 4 transfer portal class in country according to 247Sports. The Ducks scored one of the best running backs in the portal when they landed Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes.
Hughes scampered for 1,401 yards and 17 total touchdowns on 265 carries in 2024 for the Green Wave. With Ducks' starting running back Jordan James declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, Hughes has the potential to slide in as the 2025 starter at the position.
The Profile:
Hughes ranks as the No. 8 running back in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, but was one of the most productive backs in the nation. His 1,401 yards ranked 10th in the country across all running backs in FBS last season.
Max Chadwick of PFF wrote that it's easy to see the talent with Hughes, and he should be one of the best running backs returning to college football.
"Hughes' 2,776 rushing yards since 2023 are the most of any returning FBS running back by 476 yards. His 92.2 career PFF overall grade ranks second to only Jonah Coleman among returning FBS players at the position...there's no denying Hughes is one of the best tailbacks in college football based on how he's looked in just his first two years of college football," Chadwick said.
Coming out of high school, Hughes ranked as the No. 105 running back in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports. He had only two Power 4 offers as a high school prospect and signed with Tulane. After entering the transfer portal on Dec. 27, 2024, it didn't take long for him to find a home. Hughes committed to the Ducks on Jan. 7.
The Fit:
Hughes is the older brother of Oregon five-star defensive back signee Na'eem Offord. Naturally, the link between Hughes and the Ducks became apparent as soon as he hit the portal. With the need for running back big for Oregon and the familial connection to the Ducks, it made sense why Oregon coach Dan Lanning sought after the Alabama native.
Oregon has no clear No. 1 option at running back returning back to school. Despite the presence of Jayden Limar and Noah Whittington already in the position room, the Ducks brought aboard Hughes to become a potential bell-cow back similar to the way James was used for Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.
The Ducks gave 233 carries to James and 118 carries to Whittington last season. Stein's offense is dictated by their ability to run the ball inside the tackles, setting up their efficient passing attack. If Hughes is able to produce at a high level like he did at Tulane, he could end up being one of the highest selected running backs in the 2026 NFL Draft.