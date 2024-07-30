Ducks Digest

Could "Freak" Noah Whittington be the Key for Oregon Ducks Rushing Attack?

Oregon running back Noah Whittington is ready to return to the field for the 2024 football season. After a devastating ACL tear cut his 2023 season short, the explosive playmaker is on track to reclaim his spot as dominant member of the Ducks' offense.

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (22) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (22) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
EUGENE- Noah Whittington, an offensive force for the Ducks, is poised for a breakout 2024 football season. After missing the majority of last season due to a season-ending ACL tear, the senior running back is primed for a return to dominance. 

Whittington hasn’t played since September 23, 2023, when he suffered a season-ending injury in Oregon's 42-6 blowout win over the Colorado Buffaloes. On Monday, Oregon coach Dan Lanning confirmed that Whittington is expected to be fully healthy this fall. 

Oregon running back Noah Whittington is hoisted into the air after a touchdown
Oregon running back Noah Whittington is hoisted into the air after a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host Hawaii Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

“We always talk about when you’re injured being an aggressive rehab specialist,” Lanning said on Monday. “I’d say he’s ahead of the curve right now and he looks really good.” 

Whittington was on the cusp of a dominant season last year after posting incredible numbers during his sophomore campaign. Prior to his injury, Whittington was rushing towards success, accumulating 146 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. He also contributed 10 receptions for 78 yards. However, his season was cut short due to injury. 

“I’m kind of appreciative that it happened because I feel like it brought the love back to the game for me,” Whittington said on Monday. “I know for sure this is what I love to do. You feel like you’re missing so much time. I got hurt early in the year, so I really missed a whole season.” 

Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) rushes against the Texas Tech Red Raider
Sep 9, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) rushes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, he was second on the team with a career-high 779 rushing yards on 139 carries and five rushing touchdowns. He also added 22 receptions for 169 passing yards and a touchdown. 

The 5-8, 201-pound back has been diligently working his way back to the field since his ACL tear. According to Whittington, doctors projected a 12-month recovery period.  Whittington achieved a full recovery in just six months. 

“I kind of prided myself on six months because I feel like I can be different at times. I’ve got a high pain tolerance,” Whittington said. 

Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) runs the ball against the Hawaii Warriors
Sep 16, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) runs the ball against the Hawaii Warriors during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports / Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Whittington participated in every spring practice, except for the spring game. 

“Noah is a freak,” said teammate and fellow running back Jordan James. “He’s been squatting with us. He’s doing everything with us. I can’t wait [to play with him again]. I’ve been talking to him about it since he’s been working out again.” 

Oregon White Team running back Jordan James looks for a gap under cover from defensive back Kobe Savage
Oregon White Team running back Jordan James looks for a gap under cover from defensive back Kobe Savage during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Whittington back for the 2024 season, the Ducks could employ a potent “three-headed” running back approach featuring James, who rushed for 759 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, and newcomer Jay Harris, a Division II first-team All-American from Northwest Missouri State. 

Oregon running back Jay Harris works out during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon running back Jay Harris works out during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

With a healthy Whittington leading a talented backfield, Oregon is poised to make a statement in the Big Ten Conference.

