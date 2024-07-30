Could "Freak" Noah Whittington be the Key for Oregon Ducks Rushing Attack?
EUGENE- Noah Whittington, an offensive force for the Ducks, is poised for a breakout 2024 football season. After missing the majority of last season due to a season-ending ACL tear, the senior running back is primed for a return to dominance.
Whittington hasn’t played since September 23, 2023, when he suffered a season-ending injury in Oregon's 42-6 blowout win over the Colorado Buffaloes. On Monday, Oregon coach Dan Lanning confirmed that Whittington is expected to be fully healthy this fall.
“We always talk about when you’re injured being an aggressive rehab specialist,” Lanning said on Monday. “I’d say he’s ahead of the curve right now and he looks really good.”
Whittington was on the cusp of a dominant season last year after posting incredible numbers during his sophomore campaign. Prior to his injury, Whittington was rushing towards success, accumulating 146 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. He also contributed 10 receptions for 78 yards. However, his season was cut short due to injury.
“I’m kind of appreciative that it happened because I feel like it brought the love back to the game for me,” Whittington said on Monday. “I know for sure this is what I love to do. You feel like you’re missing so much time. I got hurt early in the year, so I really missed a whole season.”
In 2022, he was second on the team with a career-high 779 rushing yards on 139 carries and five rushing touchdowns. He also added 22 receptions for 169 passing yards and a touchdown.
The 5-8, 201-pound back has been diligently working his way back to the field since his ACL tear. According to Whittington, doctors projected a 12-month recovery period. Whittington achieved a full recovery in just six months.
“I kind of prided myself on six months because I feel like I can be different at times. I’ve got a high pain tolerance,” Whittington said.
Whittington participated in every spring practice, except for the spring game.
“Noah is a freak,” said teammate and fellow running back Jordan James. “He’s been squatting with us. He’s doing everything with us. I can’t wait [to play with him again]. I’ve been talking to him about it since he’s been working out again.”
With Whittington back for the 2024 season, the Ducks could employ a potent “three-headed” running back approach featuring James, who rushed for 759 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, and newcomer Jay Harris, a Division II first-team All-American from Northwest Missouri State.
With a healthy Whittington leading a talented backfield, Oregon is poised to make a statement in the Big Ten Conference.