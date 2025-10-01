Oregon Ducks Transfer Running Back Requests Redshirt
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks have an embarrassment of riches at running back, led by senior Noah Whittington and freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr.
Oregon running back Makhi Hughes, who transferred to the program after two years with the Tulane Green Wave, was expected to be compete for the starting role this season after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and earning preseason All-American honors.
However, after falling down on the depth chart behind and not traveling for the game at Penn State, Hughes has requested a redshirt.
Makhi Hughes Requests Redshirt
Hughes brought an impressive resume to the Ducks and seemed like a great fit on paper. However, after receiving less reps than Hill Jr., Jayden Limar, Noah Whittington, and Jordon Davison - he has asked Oregon for a redshirt for the 2025 season. Since Hughes has appeared in four games, his season is effectively over.
He redshirted his freshman season due to injury. This means the redshirt junior would have two more season of eligibility.
Hughes appeared in each of Oregon's first four games, totaling 17 carries for 70 yards and two catches for 24 yards.
Lanning was asked to address Hughes' playing time earlier this season after week 1.
“We have a lot of really good players. There were players there. He was in, and we had heavy boxes, and then the ball was thrown. He's in, also in a two-minute scenario, right, where the ball is probably gonna be thrown a little bit more, but we had a lot of really, really talented players, and it's going to be continued challenge for us to figure out, how do we use, guys in proper roles,” Lanning said.
Lanning also made sure to add that Hughes had a good attitude.
“That guy that he works every single day. You haven't heard this guy say anything, but like, look, how can I help the team? Let's go,” Lanning said.
At Tulane, Hughes dominated. In 2024, he finished with 265 carries for 1,401 yards and 17 total touchdowns. This came after he had 1,378 rushing yards as a freshman the season before in 2023.
The Ducks program also has a family tie for Hughes. The running back's half-brother is 5-star cornerback Na’eem Offord, from the class of 2025. Offord has played in four games a a true freshman for Oregon so far this season.
Impact To Oregon
It comes to a surprise to many that Hughes did not become the next Oregon star and Ducks fans will wish him good things in his future.
For Oregon, the running back position is in great hands - as seen in the 30-22 double overtime win at Penn State.
Hill Jr. powered the Ducks with a career-high 82 rushing yards on 10 carries and added 12 yards on two receptions including the touchdown. Many consider Penn State's Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen as the best running back duo in the country. However, Hill Jr. roared for more rushing yards (82) than Singleton (21) and Allen (54) combined.