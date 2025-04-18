Oregon Ducks To Have Three Transfers Start On Offensive Line? Preview
The Oregon Ducks will have to replace four out of five offensive line starters from last season. It's a tall order for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A'lique Terry.
Oregon center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu returns to the Ducks next season as the only returning starter. He will be tasked with taking the new offensive linemen under his wing. Laloulu is versatile on the line, having played center, right guard, and left guard.
Laloulu was all-Big Ten honorable mention during the 2024 season, which saw Laloulu start in all 14 games for the Ducks. As a starting member of Oregon's offensive line in 2024, Laloulu was as a finalist for the Joe Moore award, which is handed out to the best offensive line unit in the country.
Returning to the fold after an injury kept him out of all but one game last season, right guard Matthew Bedford will look to make an immediate impact in his senior season with Oregon.
Bedford played in only one game last season due to injury. The Indiana Hoosier transfer appeared in 11 out of 12 games for the Hoosiers in the 2023 season and often had success, allowing just one sack in 755 total snaps. Dealing with Injuries isn't a new challenge for Bedford, who only played in one game for the Hoosiers in the 2022 season due to a knee injury. If Bedford can stay healthy, he will be a dominant force on an offensive line that needs all the help it can get.
More: 6 Oregon Ducks In College Football Top-150 Rankings? Isaiah World, Evan Stewart, Makhi Hughes
More: Oregon Ducks Spring Game Freshmen Watchlist: Dakorien Moore, Na'Eem Offord, Brandon Finney
More: Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Lineman Isaiah World Praised By Dan Lanning, A'lique Terry
Nevada Wolfpack transfer offensive tackle Isaiah World could make an immediate impact on the Oregon offensive line. The transfer offensive tackle was a key cog for Nevada, starting in all 13 games for the Wolfpack and seeing 852 snaps at left tackle. World was named All- Mountain West honorable mention in the 2024 season. He ranked as the No. 1 transfer portal player this year.
Redshirt senior left guard Emmanuel Pregnon is most likley going to be a starter on the offensive line for the Ducks. Pregnon, the transfer from USC, was the most fundamentally sound player on the Trojans offensive line last season. He started in all 13 games for USC and did not allow a sack the entire year. Pregnon saw 852 snaps at left guard for the Trojans last season.
There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the offensive line going into next season, and the depth is a big piece of that. Texas State offensive tackle transfer Alex Harkey was in the portal for only nine days before deciding on making Oregon his home.
Harkey was with Texas State for the last two years and was the No. 6 ranked offensive lineman in the transfer portal and will be a solid depth piece on the line. Harkey has one year of eligibility remaining and will be using it this season with the Ducks.