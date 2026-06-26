Oregon Misses Out On Four-Star Recruit Bode Sparrow to SEC Program

The Oregon Ducks entered June 26 trending to land four-star athlete Bode Sparrow.

But the Oklahoma Sooners picked up steam before he announced his college choice on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel. The SEC school rises as the winner here for the versatile playmaker.

Why Bode Sparrow Chose Oklahoma Over Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sparrow put on a Sooners hat and unveiled an Oklahoma polo shirt to help announce his commitment during the YouTube livestream.

"Fit" wasn't the real reason why Sparrow chose Oklahoma over Oregon.

“I feel like at Oklahoma, I’ll have the best chance to get developed and get to the NFL, and that’s always been the dream for me," Sparrow told 247Sports.

Yes indeed, Oklahoma brings a deep history of producing NFL talent, although Oregon has a deep pro lineage itself under coach Dan Lanning.

Who Oregon Misses Out on Getting

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field with his team for warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

Oregon could've landed a potential future Dillon Thieneman here had the Ducks placed Sparrow on defense.

Sparrow brings advanced closing speed for a high school football recruit. He presents a highly skilled range in chasing down the football and disrupting the pass. He collected 16 interceptions through 36 total games on varsity.

But Sparrow hits like a semi truck when he closes down on ball carriers. He would've become a fan favorite in Eugene with the type of hits he delivers, especially facing off against the likes of Ohio State, Washington, or USC.

Sparrow, though, would've brought value as a wide receiver too and presented an argument to go both ways. He's defeated cornerbacks on fade routes to the end zone and brings the basketball hops to win the 50-50 lobs. Sparrow's knowledge of defensive coverage made him equally dangerous in exploiting lapses on the defense.

But now the SEC powerhouse that's fresh off appearing in the College Football Playoffs grabs the state of Utah talent. This only further boosts their expectations moving forward as coach Brent Venables and company aim to build their championship roster in Norman.

Oregon Could Still Land High Profile Recruits

Oregon Ducks Jeremiah McClellan Dan Lanning Dante Moore evan stewart iverson hooks gatlin bair dakorien moore nil injury | Oregon Ducks on SI Will Seibert

Oregon abosrobs one big loss here with Sparrow's decision. But that doesn't mean the Ducks will stop pursuing other high-profile recruits. Some even ranking higher than the now former Ducks target Sparrow.

Five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp remains one to watch closely for the Ducks. Stepp announces his official choice on July 1. Oregon remains in a strong spot in attempting to win over the blue chip defender. With Sparrow not in the mix, perhaps Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff can turn up the heat and win over the top-ranked recruit from Nevada.

Sparrow wasn't the only Oregon target who announced his recruiting decision on June 26. Four-star safety Junior Tu'upo rose as a new contender to watch after Oklahoma nabbed Sparrow. Tu'upo made his official decision an hour after Sparrow, but Oregon wasn't the only contender for his services. Texas and defending national champion Indiana rose as two more contenders to land him, with the Longhorns earning the commitment.

Oregon still fields a top 10 recruiting class for both On3/Rivals and 247Sports. And they still have a chance to boost the rankings despite not landing Sparrow.

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