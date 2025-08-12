Oregon Ducks Trending For Elite Four-Star Quarterback Recruit?
The Oregon Ducks have gotten the ball rolling on their 2027 recruiting class with a couple of key pickups over the summer, which slots them with the No. 8 recruiting class in the cycle according to 247Sports' rankings.
After landing five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman earlier this summer, the Ducks are in prime position to land another one of their top targets on offense in four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher. The Connecticut native is one of the top quarterbacks on the East Coast and is looking to make a decision prior to the beginning of his senior season next year.
Oregon Searching For Their 2027 Quarterback
Croucher spoke with Rivals about his recruitment. He listed Penn State and Ole Miss in addition to the Ducks as three programs begin to separate themselves from the pack.
“They reach out a ton and are really pushing hard for me. I’ve only been there once, so I’m excited to get back for a game. What coach Stein has done with the offense and the QBs — I’m really excited about that," Crowder said.
The No. 10 quarterback and the No. 125 player in the country in 247Sports' Composite rankings, Croucher is the best quarterback in the state of Connecticut. He holds 18 offers, but could still see a few more offers roll in before he signs.
Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Penn State in Croucher's recruitment, giving the Nittany Lions a 37 percent chance of landing the four-star quarterback. The Nittany Lions are extremely high on Croucher as he is one of their priority targets of the 2027 recruiting cycle.
Oregon still has plenty of time to move into the driver's seat for Croucher. The four-star recruit said nothing is set in stone and that he could commit at any time.
Ducks Establishing Recruiting Pipelines
Oregon has been one of the most active programs when it comes to recruiting the 2027 recruiting cycle. It's a large reason why they have a top 10 class this early in the cycle.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Ducks are leading for a handful of their top targets. Three-star offensive lineman Lex Mailangi is extremely high on Oregon. The No. 26 interior offensive lineman and No. 49 player in California according to 247Sports rankings, Mailangi hails from Mater Dei High School, one of the top high school football programs in the country.
The Monarchs have produced Oregon players like running back Jordon Davison, defensive lineman Aydin Breland, and offensive lineman Lipe Moala.
Oregon is the favorite for Mailangi according to the RPM, which gives them a 94.1 percent chance of landing the California native. Despite being ranked as a three-star recruit, the Ducks highly value Mailangi and are eager to make him apart of their 2027 recruiting class.