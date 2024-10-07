Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 4-Star Commit Jordon Davison Scores 3 Touchdowns, Mater Dei Wins
The Oregon Ducks' 2025 recruiting class is full of talented athletes. From the running backs to the offensive linemen, the future members of the Oregon Ducks football team had solid games of production this past weekend.
4-Star Running Back Jordon Davison
It was a breakout performance for the Ducks' four-star running back commit Jordon Davison. Davison is the lead back for Mater Dei, the No. 1 team in the country according to MaxPreps. He showed why in the Monarchs first Trinity League game as Mater Dei took down Santa Margarita 40-18. Davison had season highs of 155 yards and three touchdowns. He did it all on just 13 carries for 11.9 yards per carry.
Davison showcased his elite speed, which looks like it will easily translate to the next level.
It was a big night for Davison as he posted back-to-back sub-100 yard games prior to the win. Being the lead back for the best team in the country means that Davison isn't the only weapon on his offense, but the Monarchs will need him again as they take on undefeated rivals Servite in a big time game in Southern California high school football.
4-Star Running Back Dierre Hill
Althoff Catholic's Dierre Hill had another big game for the Crusaders in their 54-14 win over Collinsville on Friday, Oct. 4. The four-star athlete was all over the place offensively as he finished with 188 total yards and two touchdowns. Hill showcased his ability to be a dangerous pass catcher out of the backfield as he caught four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. He also had a season low of 91 yards on 17 carries and added a touchdown.
Hill has scored at least two or more touchdowns in all six games that the Crusaders have played. Simply put, he has been the x-factor for Althoff Catholic's offense and is a major reason why the Crusaders are 6-0 and the No. 33 team in the state of Indiana according to MaxPreps.
4-Star Offensive Lineman Douglas Utu
Oregon's newest offensive line commit, Bishop Gorman's Douglas Utu, led the way for a big game from the Gael's offense as they pummeled Foothill 50-0.
Utu leads one of the best offesnive lines in the nation at Bishop Gorman and the Gaels proved it in their win over Foothill. The Gaels ran for a total of 199 yards on just 13 carries as the Gaels' offensive lineman were paving the way. Utu and Bishop Gorman were also solid in pass protection. Gaels' quarterback Maika Eugenio threw for 154 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 1 team in the state of Nevada dominated from start to finish. Utu flipped to the Ducks from Tennessee on Sept. 26.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State: ESPN College GameDay Visiting Eugene
MORE: Everything Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Said About Oregon Ducks
MORE: Sean Payton Addresses Fiery Sideline Exchange With Bo Nix: 'My Love Language'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Underdogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day: Betting Odds
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Reveals Recruiting Strategy For Ohio State Game