Ducks Digest

An Oregon Ducks True Freshman Could Be Biggest 'Freak' On the Roster

Oregon Ducks true freshman edge rusher Tobi Haastrup quickly rose to a four-star recruiting rating... Now, his athletic capabilities have caught the attention of his Oregon Ducks teammates and coaches during his first fall camp.

Lily Crane

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
EUGENE – Between Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq, defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington and defensive lineman Aydin Breland, the Ducks have several players on their roster with jaw-dropping athletic capabilities.

Among the Ducks’ most athletic players is true freshman Tobi Haastrup. Haastrup, a 6-4, 230-pound edge rusher, has already caught the attention of his teammates and Oregon coaches.

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team before the start of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"Freak of nature. Like really swoll,” linebacker Devon Jackson said about Haastrup. “I thought he was a transfer at first to be honest with you. I’m like ‘Why are you bigger than me and you’re like 12 years old?’ Definitely a freak of nature and I can’t wait for him to put it together. Just my message to him just like any other young guy, just stick to your process and you’ll be alright."

The freshman was a four-star recruit by ESPN and On3 in the 2025 class. Haastrup grew up in London before eventually moving to Texas. The edge rusher played soccer through middle school and competed in track and field but didn’t play football until his senior year of high school.

In his lone high school season, Haastrup did what he needed to do to impress recruiters. He tallied 48 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and 23 hurries in 10 games as a senior.

Dan Lanning acknowledged that Haastrup is still new to the sport, but said that he receives coaching well.

“There’s some of those things that are really showing up for Tobi, and then there’s some growth moments,” Lanning said. “There’s a lot of defense to unpack quickly, but he’s a big, strong guy. He cares, and that’s half the battle, finding guys that care about the game. He’s got a lot of growth ahead of him. He hasn’t played a ton of football, so this is all brand new, but excited that he’s out there with us.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning throws a ball at players as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi called Haastrup one of the most fun guys to coach because he’s still molding his technique.

“I think the guy’s got the right mentality, certainly got the right athleticism,” Lupoi said. “He has a freakish, explosive capability. Now it’s just directing that in the right technique, where our eyes are located pre-snap, finish, all the important things where we‘re doing the right thing.”

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lupoi added that Haastrup recently had his best block at practice. The freshman still has a lot of catching up to do with the Ducks in terms of learning the game, but he seemingly learns quickly, given that he became a four-star prospect in less than a year.

And the Oregon staff hasn’t had to coach effort with Haastrup. Linebacker Ashton Porter said that Haastrup goes “110 percent every play,” which Lupoi reiterated.

“What I love of what's occurring right now, he's playing hard and physical,” Lupoi said. “We want that first, and then we're gonna get the alignments and assignments down. It's cool to see some growth there in this last week … but that's what's been cool to see about him, answering that bell, just playing at the relentless effort that we're requiring.”

Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

