An Oregon Ducks True Freshman Could Be Biggest 'Freak' On the Roster
EUGENE – Between Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq, defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington and defensive lineman Aydin Breland, the Ducks have several players on their roster with jaw-dropping athletic capabilities.
Among the Ducks’ most athletic players is true freshman Tobi Haastrup. Haastrup, a 6-4, 230-pound edge rusher, has already caught the attention of his teammates and Oregon coaches.
"Freak of nature. Like really swoll,” linebacker Devon Jackson said about Haastrup. “I thought he was a transfer at first to be honest with you. I’m like ‘Why are you bigger than me and you’re like 12 years old?’ Definitely a freak of nature and I can’t wait for him to put it together. Just my message to him just like any other young guy, just stick to your process and you’ll be alright."
The freshman was a four-star recruit by ESPN and On3 in the 2025 class. Haastrup grew up in London before eventually moving to Texas. The edge rusher played soccer through middle school and competed in track and field but didn’t play football until his senior year of high school.
In his lone high school season, Haastrup did what he needed to do to impress recruiters. He tallied 48 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and 23 hurries in 10 games as a senior.
Dan Lanning acknowledged that Haastrup is still new to the sport, but said that he receives coaching well.
“There’s some of those things that are really showing up for Tobi, and then there’s some growth moments,” Lanning said. “There’s a lot of defense to unpack quickly, but he’s a big, strong guy. He cares, and that’s half the battle, finding guys that care about the game. He’s got a lot of growth ahead of him. He hasn’t played a ton of football, so this is all brand new, but excited that he’s out there with us.”
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi called Haastrup one of the most fun guys to coach because he’s still molding his technique.
“I think the guy’s got the right mentality, certainly got the right athleticism,” Lupoi said. “He has a freakish, explosive capability. Now it’s just directing that in the right technique, where our eyes are located pre-snap, finish, all the important things where we‘re doing the right thing.”
Lupoi added that Haastrup recently had his best block at practice. The freshman still has a lot of catching up to do with the Ducks in terms of learning the game, but he seemingly learns quickly, given that he became a four-star prospect in less than a year.
And the Oregon staff hasn’t had to coach effort with Haastrup. Linebacker Ashton Porter said that Haastrup goes “110 percent every play,” which Lupoi reiterated.
“What I love of what's occurring right now, he's playing hard and physical,” Lupoi said. “We want that first, and then we're gonna get the alignments and assignments down. It's cool to see some growth there in this last week … but that's what's been cool to see about him, answering that bell, just playing at the relentless effort that we're requiring.”