Oregon Ducks Defender Ashton Porter Poised For Breakout Season?
EUGENE – Outside linebacker Ashton Porter is among the players on the Oregon Ducks’ roster who is quietly making a case for a spot in the starting lineup after an impressive fall camp.
Porter, a redshirt sophomore, saw limited snaps in his true freshman and redshirt freshman seasons, but he has made big physical changes in the offseason..
His work ethic and position versatility have seemingly caught the eye of defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.
Porter’s Physical Transformation
Porter played in seven of the Ducks’ 14 games as a redshirt freshman in 2024. He recorded four tackles and assisted on a sack in 33 snaps.
With Porter poised for a larger role this fall, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi detailed how he’s seen the linebacker improve.
“He’s become more of a productive rusher. He’s a guy that plays both inside and outside,” Lupoi said. “He offers some of that versatility and to do that, you better be tough and you better be physical and Ashton certainly is. He’s put on some solid weight and some muscle mass.”
Lupoi added that Porter put on “the right kind of weight,” which helped him feel more comfortable rushing both inside and outside.
Porter told the media that he came in at around 250 pounds. He said that he started taking creatine and that the staff made sure he was eating three meals a day, but he began eating more carbs and steak and rice. Porter is currently listed at 290 pounds.
“I started off kind of out of breath. I felt kind of like fat, kind of big, but I had to take a step back and look in the mirror, like, okay, how am I gonna help myself out,” Porter said. “I did more conditioning after practice. I did more conditioning. I did it on a bike, more cardio. We had a cardio club. I didn't really need it, but I chose to do it.”
The redshirt sophomore talked about balancing power with speed and explosiveness to become a versatile linebacker.
“Having the speed program helps me, even if I feel uncomfortable about my weight. Spring ball, I felt kind of uncomfortable about it, but I had to grow into it,” Porter said.
“We have coach (Kyle Bolton), he's gonna come in and help us out with my footwork and help me out with my speed, like lean and load, help me out with my hamstrings,” Porter continued. “Hamstrings was kind of weak at first, but I’m getting back to it. The power part, coach Drew Jordan helps me with my technique on lifting.”
Pass Rush Improvements
Porter added that he’s also received help with his pass rush moves. He said he’s learned to set up the move with power by using the long arm.
“If we played tonight, there’s no doubt in my mind that Ashton would be in the conversation of one of the four best rushers on the team. He’d be in that conversation,” Lupoi said.
The linebacker was among the names that Lupoi named during his latest presser when asked about the outside linebackers who stood out, saying that he’s been pleased with how Porter has been competing.