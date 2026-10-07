What Oregon's Betting Odds vs. UCLA Mean for the Ducks

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) and coach Dan Lanning have had some time to collect their thoughts during their bye week. Even redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore could rest some more after suffering a concussion in the victory at the USC Trojans on Sept. 26.

He was at the first practice this week, wearing a helmet and shoulder pads, according to coach Dan Lanning. Moore's next possible opponent would be the No. 21 UCLA Bruins (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten), who are one of the three remaining undefeated Big Ten Conference programs.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot is on the line regarding each program's hopes of making the conference's title game in December.

UCLA at Oregon's Updated Betting Odds

The Week 6 matchup with the Southern California foe has Oregon still as a nearly two-touchdown favorite. According to FanDuel, the spread stands at 11.5. The Ducks' moneyline is -480 and the Bruins' is +360. The over/under is set at 58.5.

The last time these two former Pac-12 Conference opponents met was in 2024, resulting in a 34-13 victory for Oregon in Pasadena, California. UCLA leads the all-time record, 33-40, dating back to 1928.

The CBS matchup starts at 12:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 10 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Compares UCLA to Last Year's Indiana

When speaking to the media back on Sept. 30, Lanning was quick to talk about the similarities that he has seen from the Bruins to last season's Big Ten and national champion, the Indiana Hoosiers.

“They got some players that can play ball. Their running backs are as good as anyone who will go against them this year. They have a lot of players that came with them. And again, why I draw some comparisons to Indiana: a lot of guys that traveled with their coach right to the next stop.”

First-year UCLA coach Bob Chesney brought offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy, defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler, and fifth-year running back Wayne Knight along with him to sunny California after the James Madison Dukes of the Sun Belt Conference made the College Football Playoff last season. Their memorable run came to an end in the first round after a 51-34 loss to the Ducks in the Pacific Northwest on Dec. 21, 2025.

“Extremely well-coached team," Lanning continued on about this year's Bruins. "You got two coordinators who were with him before, so they've been together for a while. They have a lot of continuity from that standpoint. They're running the ball as well as anybody in college football.”

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning Prepares to Deal With UCLA's Ground Game

Where the Ducks' defense needs to improve, in Lanning's mind, is in stopping explosive plays from UCLA's running barrage. Even the challenges that senior Nico Iamaleava presents through his aggressiveness on quarterback scrambles.

On Oct. 5, Lanning reiterated to the media just how effective Chesney's offense is without an efficient passing game.

"I would argue they have explosive runs; anytime you can run the ball in the end zone, I think they have more rushing touchdowns this year than they've had in the last two years combined," stated Lanning.

Knight is one of the top ball carriers in the nation. He has already collected 445 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns (tied for the third-most in the sport). Slowing the star back down is the key to an Oregon winning effort over that confident unit in the backfield.

"Against the run, I think we do a good job stopping runs between the tackles," Lanning explained back on Sept. 30. "However, we give up some big runs around the outside, and we need to do a better job defending and adjusting to those plays."

The Bruins rush for 281.5 yards per game, which is the fourth-most in the NCAA.

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