How is Phil Knight's Revolutionary 'Division Street' Changing NIL For Oregon Duck Athletes?
If you follow Oregon Athletics or any of its student-athletes on social media you have most likely seen posts promoting DOAF also known as “Ducks of a Feather” or even Oregon sneaker collaborations with the notorious site GOAT, a platform to buy and sell sneakers, apparel, and accessories.
But what are these products and why are so many Oregon athletes promoting them? These products and exclusive collaborations are a part of Oregon's name, image, likeness revolutionary, 'Division Street.'
Division Street is an NIL collective formed by Oregon alumni and donors such as The Papé Family, Jim Morse, Ed Maletis, and the shoe dog himself, Phil Knight. Division Street aims to empower student-athletes to navigate the NIL landscape and maximize their earning potential.
“Our goal is to elevate the athlete experience by bringing in leading expertise across brand, marketing, sponsorship, digital and creative to support all University of Oregon student-athletes, inclusive of every sport and across gender,” said Division Street CEO Rosemary St. Clair.
Oregon is home to some of the nation's top NIL earners. Currently,two Oregon Ducks are Top-10 earners. Football players Dillon Gabriel and Evan Stewart, both high-profile transfers, rank in the top 10 of NIL earners nationally. They currently have On3 NIL values of 1.4 million dollars (Gabriel) and 1.3 million (Stewart). Although neither of these athletes have played an in-season game yet for Oregon, Division Street has played a key role in their success.
Not only is Division Street helping student-athletes reach their financial goals, but it also helps in positioning them to give back to their community. Gabriel used NIL money to give jerseys to his high school alma mater in Hawaii.
“It’s been easy for me and supernatural because this is something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Gabriel told Pete Nakos of On3. “When NIL started out, I just gave sneakers to the basketball team and accessories. Super small, right? If we look at it in, in this case, it’s a small thing, but it could change somebody’s life. It could completely impact somebody’s life."
Another Oregon athlete who is using NIL to give back is Men’s basketball center, N’Faly Dante. Dante is using his earnings to build a house for his mother Assetou Diabate.
“For basketball players from Africa, we’re not just representing our family or our city, we’re representing our country,” Dante said. “We have a lot of kids looking up to us. We’ve got to do things the right way and show them how to do it."
It is bigger than sports, money, and NIL. Division Street has helped athletes set positive examples off the field and court.
Former Oregon athlete and current WNBA star, Sabrina Ionescu is also involved in Division Street and serves as its Chief Athlete Officer.
“As an athlete navigating the world of brand and partnerships myself, I see a real opportunity to provide today’s college players more professional counsel as they grapple with the new NIL landscape,” said Ionescu.
The world of NIL and collegiate athletics as a whole is always changing. Division Street aims to help athletes navigate these changes and prepare them for a better future.