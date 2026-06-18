Oregon Ducks Receiver Jeremiah McClellan Adds Major NIL Partnership

Oregon Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan's partnership portfolio keeps growing. Ahead of a potential breakout season in 2026, his newest NIL deal gives fans a new perspective on his acrobatic catches.

McClellan announced a partnership with Oakley Meta, and used the smart sunglasses to show what it's like for the receiver to catch a football with first-hand video footage from the technology. It's a unique partnership that shows what no TV broadcast can - McClellan's point of view as he is making a one-handed or over the shoulder grab.

Oregon Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan | Oregon Ducks on SI Will Seibert

Oregon Receiver Jeremiah McClellan's New NIL Partnership

It's a fitting partnership as McClellan made his case for some of the best catches in 2025, becoming one of quarterback Dante Moore's favorite targets and dazzling with a one-handed grab vs. Washington (which was ruled incomplete), contested receptions vs. Indiana and a toe-tapping touchdown reception vs. Minnesota.

McClellan is becoming one of Oregon's most marketable players. The Ducks are aligned with sports innovation and cutting-edge products and this partnership fits the bill with McClellan's spectacular receptions.

🔥The Jeremiah McClellan x Meta Oakley partnership is a 🎥🔥



📸: Oregon Accelerator pic.twitter.com/YbG398Vhtj — ProPath Management (@ProPathMgmt) June 12, 2026

McClellan is one of the seven Ducks who will travel to Tokyo, Japan, in June for a historical NIL event - the Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club from June 25-27. Moore and McClellan will also be joined by wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart and running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. to Japan.

With a focus on 7-on-7, the players will conduct a live exhibition to demonstrate fundamental skills, core concepts and techniques. Oregon coach Dan Lanning will lead a coaches clinic covering basic route combinations, offensive concepts, and broader tactical strategies. It's a bold and genius international collaboration that puts the Ducks at the forefront of the college branding space.

Dante Moore ($3 million) and Stewart ($1.5 million) are the Ducks with the two-highest NIL valuations, per On3, while McClellan's is near $300,000. An NIL valuation does not track actual deals signed but it does projects the annual fair-market value of an athlete's Name, Image, and Likeness for earning potential.

Oregon running back Jay Harris, left, wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Gary Bryant Jr. work out as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremiah McClellan Building Momentum

McClellan also has a lively personality to match his circus catches.

McClellan made headlines this spring when he stated he'd rather die than drop the football. His obsession with the game could be a big deal for Moore as he looks for his next go-to target in 2026.

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, McClellan and Dakorien Moore helped lead the Ducks' youth movement, as Oregon ranked No. 2 in the nation in most touchdowns scored by freshmen (29).

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Anticipation and momentum is building for McClellan, who played in all 15 games with nine starts, starting each of the final eight games and finished third on the team with 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns.

McClellan was held out of the annual spring game for precautionary reasons but Lanning's comments on the rising redshirt sophomore are notable

Lanning made it clear that McClellan’s growth has been dramatic since he first arrived in Eugene as a four-star recruit after flipping his commitment to Oregon from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"I always expect more from J-Mac. I mean, he had an unbelievable jump last year, and I think he's a guy that's become really self-aware. For you to watch him out there on the field today, and compared to when he first got here, it’s not the same guy.”

“He has some of the same traits, but he's been so much stronger with the ball, his intellect, and where to run routes, how to run them, what to do. It's really leveled up, and he's physical at the point of attack. He catches the ball strong - the quarterbacks trust him, I think that's a big piece, but I expect J-Mac to take a huge jump again this year.”

McClellan's NIL deal with Meta Oakley gives a unique perspective on his elite hands... something Oregon fans hope to see plenty more of in 2026.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.