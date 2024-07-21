Oregon Football's Dan Lanning Discusses Decade of the Duck
There is no doubt that Oregon Ducks Athletics have been near the top of the collegiate sports world for the past 10-plus years, especially in the top sports in Eugene.
Of course, the track and field and cross country teams have combined to win 17 national titles since 2010. Football, volleyball, men's golf, and women's golf have all made national championship appearances. Both basketball programs have made the Final Four. Softball made the Women's College World Series five times.
"Oregon is a brand."- Oregon Ducks Football coach Dan Lanning
And conference championships? Football has four in that time, women's basketball has five, men's basketball has eight, and softball five. Track and field and cross country have combined for 26!
All of this has occurred during her athletic director lead of Rob Mullens. Something Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves noted earlier this year.
"Rob is a great leader," Graves said. "He's given us everything to be successful."
In a recently released interview with the Big Ten Network, Ducks football coach Dan Lanning was asked directly about "The Decade of the Duck".
"Oregon is a brand," Lanning said. "When I think of the school, I think of innovation. I think about how they're on the cutting edge. It's fun to be a part of a place like that that's so forward thinking and had a lot of success."
Lanning says that brand and what the run of success has helped his program in recruiting nationally in a way that hasn't been done before, especially with conferences now stretching coast to coast.
"We're widespread from a recruiting standpoint," Lanning said. "We go coast to coast, espeically now being in the Big Ten. Being able to hit every time zone, its great to have a brand that actually floats from city to city and state to state, and means something across the world."
Now in the new world of super conferences, changing legislation regarding NIL and the transfer portal, will Oregon continue to be at the forefront of success? If the past decade or so, especially the past few years, have shown anything, it is that Oregon is here to stay as a power.
"Decade of the Duck"? Leadership at UO has everything in the future looking like it's being led by webbed feet.