The Oregon Ducks rank No. 13 in the latest rankings release from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, making a pivotal jump over the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes that boosts Oregon's chances of reaching an at-large bid in the CFP. The Big Ten Championship game is not technically out of reach, but an at-large bid into the 12-team field appears most likely with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

The highest-ranked Group of Six conference champion will make the CFP and likely earn the No. 12 seed. No. 17 Boise State currently projects as that team, but regardless of which team earns the Group of Six bid, Oregon has to aim for the No. 11 ranking or higher in order to make the playoff.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a few teams ahead of the Ducks, which upsets are realistic enough for Oregon fans to pay attention to? Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have to take care of business themselves, of course, as a loss to Michigan State or Washington would knock them out of CFP contention entirely.

So, can the Ducks avoid an upset while also taking advantage of a few upsets across the country?

All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders

**Week 12: at Baylor, 12:30 p.m. PT**

Week 13: TCU, 5 p.m. PT (Nov. 26)



Texas Tech -3.5 against Baylor.

No. 11 Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Oct 31, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert leads his team onto the field during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 12: at Georgia Tech, 9 a.m. PT

**Week 13: Duke, TBD**



Wake Forest -20.5 against Georgia Tech.

No. 10 BYU Cougars

**Week 12: at Kansas, 9 a.m. PT**

Week 13: Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m. PT



BYU -5.5 against Kansas.

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No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers

**Week 12: LSU, 12:30 p.m. PT**

Week 13: at Vanderbilt, TBD



Tennessee +1.5 against LSU.

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) looks on after the win over Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Which Upsets Are Realistic to Help the Oregon Ducks?

Tennessee losing to LSU would give the Volunteers the same record as Oregon. The Ducks currently have three top-25 wins compared to Tennessee's two top-25 wins, and if they have the same number of losses, Oregon likely gets the nod in the rankings.

While LSU recently lost to the Texas Longhorns in the final seconds, Tennessee is an underdog at home against the unranked Tigers. The Volunteers appear to be using a two-quarterback system, as coach Josh Heupel has not publicly named a starter before Saturday.

Next, Baylor could play spoiler for Texas Tech as the betting odds favor the Red Raiders by 3.5 points on Saturday. Texas Tech can potentially clinch a spot in the Big 12 title race with a win and a win from No. 2 Utah on Saturday, making things interesting for the Red Raiders and, therefore, Oregon.

Nov 7, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire and wife Debbie sing the school song after the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears were unable to pull off the upset over No. 10 BYU on Nov. 14, losing to the Cougars 28-7. Back at home, could Baylor pull off the upset needed for the Ducks? Texas Tech going down would be key for Oregon, but No. 11 is the goal.

The odds for BYU at Kansas on Saturday expect a one-score game, so could the Jayhawks knock off the Cougars? The race for the Big 12 title game is reaching its end, but BYU can play its way into the CFP field if it stays alive. A third loss for the Cougars could put them behind Oregon.

As for No. 11 Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons are large favorites on Saturday. They could have their hands full with Duke in the season finale, but the most realistic chance that Oregon fans should monitor is the potential ACC Championship game between Wake Forest and Miami. The matchup is not yet set, but the Demon Deacons lost to the Hurricanes once already this year.

How would the committee view a two-loss Wake Forest? Currently, the Demon Deacons hold one top-25 win over the No. 23 Louisville Cardinals.

However, none of it really matters if the Oregon Ducks suffer an upset loss themselves. Up first is Michigan State on Friday, Nov. 20. According to DraftKings, the Ducks are favored by 16.5 points over the Spartans.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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