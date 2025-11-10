Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans Kickoff Time Not Yet Revealed

The kickoff time for the week 13 game between the No. 19 USC Trojans and No. 9 Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22 has been announced as a six-day hold. The time and TV channel for the broadcast will not be revealed until Sunday, Nov. 16.

Charlie Viehl

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium.
Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The kickoff time for the week 13 game between the No. 19 USC Trojans and No. 9 Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22 has been announced as a six-day hold. The time and TV channel for the broadcast will not be revealed until Sunday, Nov. 16.

Why the six-day hold? Oregon is currently preparing for a Friday-night matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Autzen Stadium, and USC is set to host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 18. The Ducks needed a last-second field goal to beat Iowa, and USC will look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against the Hawkeyes.

If the Trojans get past Iowa, USC's trip to Oregon could be one of the biggest games of week 13. On the other hand, if Iowa upsets the Trojans, USC will mainly be looking to play spoiler against the Ducks. Would that matchup be less compelling for the Big Ten's TV partners?

The main options for Oregon vs. USC seem to be 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS or 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

College GameDay?

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava Big Ten college football playoff rankings
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and host Pat McAfee strip off their shirts to rally the crowd during ESPN’s “College GameDay” on the campus of the University of Oregon on Oct. 11, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In fact, ESPN's College GameDay might pay Eugene, Oregon, another visit if both teams win their respective games in week 12. Across the college football calendar, No. 24 Pittsburgh vs. No. 17 Georgia Tech is currently the only other ranked matchup in week 13. A number of SEC schools like No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Georgia are playing FCS opponents, and No. 1 Ohio State is hosting Rutgers with the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on a bye in week 13.

College GameDay was at Oregon for the Ducks' loss to Indiana in week 7, so the popular morning show may be less inclined to return to Eugene for a second time this season.

MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Addresses Injuries To Dakorien Moore, Kenyon Sadiq, Alex Harkey

MORE: What Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Said About Oregon Ducks' Game-Winning Drive

MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Comments on Officiating in Ducks' Win Over Iowa

USC Trojans Led by Elite Offense

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava Big Ten college football playoff rankings
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Led by coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Jayden Maiava, the Trojans are 7-2 with losses to Illinois and No. 10 Notre Dame. Maiava has thrown for 2,614 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions, and he's also rushed for six touchdowns on the season.

One of the more elite quarterbacks in the country, Maiava has also benefitted from one of the best wide receiver duos in the nation, Trojans stars Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Lemon leads USC with 937 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and Lane has totaled 520 yards and four touchdowns of his own.

How to Watch Week 12

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava Big Ten college football playoff rankings
Sep 23, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck on the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Minnesota vs. Oregon will be broadcast on FOX at 6 p.m. PT on Friday night. For Ducks fans interested in Oregon's next opponent, Iowa vs. USC is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Regardless of the rankings, both the Ducks and the Trojans are fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but if both teams can do their parts in week 12, a potential top-15 matchup could be on hand in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 22.

feed

Published |Modified
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football