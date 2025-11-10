Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans Kickoff Time Not Yet Revealed
The kickoff time for the week 13 game between the No. 19 USC Trojans and No. 9 Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22 has been announced as a six-day hold. The time and TV channel for the broadcast will not be revealed until Sunday, Nov. 16.
Why the six-day hold? Oregon is currently preparing for a Friday-night matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Autzen Stadium, and USC is set to host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 18. The Ducks needed a last-second field goal to beat Iowa, and USC will look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against the Hawkeyes.
If the Trojans get past Iowa, USC's trip to Oregon could be one of the biggest games of week 13. On the other hand, if Iowa upsets the Trojans, USC will mainly be looking to play spoiler against the Ducks. Would that matchup be less compelling for the Big Ten's TV partners?
The main options for Oregon vs. USC seem to be 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS or 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
College GameDay?
In fact, ESPN's College GameDay might pay Eugene, Oregon, another visit if both teams win their respective games in week 12. Across the college football calendar, No. 24 Pittsburgh vs. No. 17 Georgia Tech is currently the only other ranked matchup in week 13. A number of SEC schools like No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Georgia are playing FCS opponents, and No. 1 Ohio State is hosting Rutgers with the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on a bye in week 13.
College GameDay was at Oregon for the Ducks' loss to Indiana in week 7, so the popular morning show may be less inclined to return to Eugene for a second time this season.
USC Trojans Led by Elite Offense
Led by coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Jayden Maiava, the Trojans are 7-2 with losses to Illinois and No. 10 Notre Dame. Maiava has thrown for 2,614 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions, and he's also rushed for six touchdowns on the season.
One of the more elite quarterbacks in the country, Maiava has also benefitted from one of the best wide receiver duos in the nation, Trojans stars Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Lemon leads USC with 937 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and Lane has totaled 520 yards and four touchdowns of his own.
How to Watch Week 12
Minnesota vs. Oregon will be broadcast on FOX at 6 p.m. PT on Friday night. For Ducks fans interested in Oregon's next opponent, Iowa vs. USC is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Regardless of the rankings, both the Ducks and the Trojans are fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but if both teams can do their parts in week 12, a potential top-15 matchup could be on hand in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 22.