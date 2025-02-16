Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning's Newest Hire Ross Douglas: Rising Star Recruiter?
Oregon Ducks wide receiver coach Junior Adams was hired for the same role with the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff, and it appears as though Oregon coach Dan Lanning has replaced Adams and filled out his own staff with former Syracuse Orange wide receivers coach Ross Douglas.
According to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Lanning and the Ducks are expected to hire Douglas, but the school has yet to officially announce the hire.
Douglas is considered a rising star in the coaching industry, as referenced by Zentiz, helping lead the Syracuse Orange to the No. 1 passing offense in the country under quarterback Kyle McCord. Additionally, Douglas is expected to bring more recruiting abilities to a staff that recently signed the No. 4 class in the 2025 cycle, according to On3's Industry Rankings.
Oregon's newest assistant coach started his career as a graduate assistant with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in 2018 before working with the New England Patriots and legendary coach Bill Belichick in a number of roles, including coaching wide receivers. Most recently, Douglas spent one season as Syracuse's wide receivers coach before reportedly accepting the same job at Oregon.
Despite only coaching at Syracuse for one season, Douglas was able to show off his recruiting abilities in the class of 2025. Out of the Orange's top-10 highest rated commits, four of them are three-star wide receivers who were recruited by Douglas: Darien Williams, Terrell Wilfong, Julian McFadden, and Gabe Daniels.
MORE: Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Reveals Preferred Destination For 2025 Season
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Big Ten Rival Ohio State Adds Matt Patricia In Controversial Hire
At Oregon, however, Douglas has the potential to sign multiple five-star wide receivers alongside the Ducks coaching staff. Some of the Ducks' biggest targets at wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting cycle include five-stars Chris Henry Jr., currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes commit, and Calvin Russell, the No. 5-ranked receiver in the nation, according to 247Sports. Oregon currently does not hold a commitment from any wide receivers from the class of 2026.
Prior to leaving for the Dallas Cowboys wide receivers job, Junior Adams signed five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore as well as four-star Cooper Perry in the 2025 class. Adams and the Ducks received a signature from five-star receiver Dallas Wilson before the elite recruit requested his release from Oregon and flipped to the Florida Gators.
Adams was not the only member of Oregon's coaching staff to receive interest from the NFL, specifically from the Cowboys. Ducks running back coach Ra'Shaad Samples was a target of newly hired Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer, but Samples decided to stay with Lanning and the Ducks.
According to a report from Joe Hoyt of DLLS Sports, Samples is receiving an increase in his salary and is expected to earn over $700,000 for each of the next two seasons. With Samples remaining in Eugene, Oregon, there was speculation of him shifting to coach the wide receivers, meaning Lanning would hire a new running backs coach.
However, Lanning has seemingly found his hire in Douglas, allowing Samples to remain the team's running backs coach. Will the combination of Douglas and Samples on the recruiting trail be enough to replace Adams?