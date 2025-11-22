Oregon's Dan Lanning and USC's Lincoln Riley Heated Over Excessive Penalties
The Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans are making it clear that their once-historic Pac-12 rivalry remains alive and well, even in the Big Ten.
Oregon led the Trojans 28-14 headed into halftime on Saturday at Autzen Stadium but it wasn't without some tense moments from both sides.
The two teams showed that they aren't exactly fond of each other, leading to a few interesting moments, and in the process, some penalties as well.
USC Trojans Interception Leads to Sideline Scuffle
After an interception by Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu, USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane got into a scuffle with Duck players on the sideline in an attempt to take back the football.
Lane was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, as the players had to be separated by the officials.
Penalties Pile Up
However, this wasn't the only penalty during the first half. There were plenty of flags on both sides at halftime, especially for Oregon.
At halftime, Oregon had seven penalties for 75 yards while USC had four flags for 58 yards.
Shaky performance by the Big Ten refs or sloppy play by both sides? It's likely the former.
Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans Rivalry Remains Heated
During an appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Lanning said he expected Oregon fans to "bring the juice" at Autzen Stadium with the rival Trojans in town.
"We got unbelievable fans. They're going to bring on the juice," Lanning said. "And it was kind of neat as the Pac-12 broke up, the fact that a lot of us moved into the Big Ten, it's really kept a lot of those things alive. A lot of things that exist about West Coast teams getting the opportunity to compete against each other in this great conference, and this is certainly one of those games, right? Getting to play against USC. But our fans will bring it. I'm not worried about that. They got juice."
However, this hardly meant that Lanning was okay with another notable penalty in the first half.
Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson had an impressive 85-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter, and he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after a long catch down the sideline later in the quarter.
Rivalry aside, the Ducks can't afford for Benson to get called for unnecessary penalties.
Still, Lanning has made his praise for the way Benson and other wide receivers have stepped up as of late. The Ducks have been dealing with injuries to Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. since the Iowa game.
“We've said strength in numbers all season, and these last couple games, it's really starting to show up where we need other guys to step up and create opportunities, and they've done a great job of that,” Lanning said after the Minnesota game.