Four-Star Running Back Teases Major Recruiting Announcement

Oregon Ducks recruiting target and four-star running back recruit Noah Roberts teased some major news on his Instagram story on Friday.

Roberts announced that he has major news coming around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. He's already down to 10 programs, which was just announced back in December. The schools that he had remaining on his list include the Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Arizona State Sun Devils, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, Washington Huskies, and the Oregon Ducks.

Three Potential Recruiting Updates

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are three things Roberts could be teasing ahead of the anticipated announcement.

The first thing that comes to mind is that he could be making his commitment on Friday. This would be, from an outside perspective, a bit out of the blue, given that he made the post several hours ahead of the looming announcement. The 10 programs still stand solid chances in Roberts' recruitment, which is worth mentioning, as there hasn't appeared to be a true leader in his recruitment since he announced his top schools.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second thing his news could be is him cutting his list down even further. Oftentimes, players will cut their list to five or fewer programs before making a decision, which gives the schools on the list even more reason to push harder, considering how close they are to the end of the recruitment process. This seems to be a more reasonable timing, and would be something that would come off as more expected than an outright commitment ahead of his official visit schedule.

A final option that seems to be reasonable, and the most likely, is a release of his full official visit schedule. As of now, he is only set to officially visit two schools, as he has set up a visit for Arizona State on May 1 and an official visit on June 12 to Oregon. More schools could be coming soon for an official visit, but if that were to be the case, the schools on his list would be the most likely to receive an official visit.

Oregon Ducks' Competiton to Land Running Back Noah Roberts

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roberts is currently listed as a four-star recruit by ESPN and the Rivals Industry Rankings, but a three-star by 247Sports and Rivals. Rivals currently favors the Texas Longhorns heavily to secure a commitment from Roberts, but Oregon trails with over a 20 percent chance.

Another thing that may concern Oregon fans is that he is currently on his official visit to Arizona State and is set to announce some news later today. Their best-case scenario would be him announcing a deeper cut to his top schools, while adding official visits could still hurt them, but at least he would still be on the board. The Ducks already have a running back commit in the class of 2027, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't add a second one, which is something they did in 2026.

If they were to add another running back, it would likely be Roberts, who is arguably their top target at the position. He is someone who could come in and see the field very early in his career for the Ducks, while being able to be paired with one of the more underrated running back recruits, CaDarius McMiller. Pairing those two could be a potion for success in the Big Ten.

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