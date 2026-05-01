Four-Star Running Back Teases Major Recruiting Announcement
In this story:
Oregon Ducks recruiting target and four-star running back recruit Noah Roberts teased some major news on his Instagram story on Friday.
Roberts announced that he has major news coming around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. He's already down to 10 programs, which was just announced back in December. The schools that he had remaining on his list include the Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Arizona State Sun Devils, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, Washington Huskies, and the Oregon Ducks.
Three Potential Recruiting Updates
There are three things Roberts could be teasing ahead of the anticipated announcement.
The first thing that comes to mind is that he could be making his commitment on Friday. This would be, from an outside perspective, a bit out of the blue, given that he made the post several hours ahead of the looming announcement. The 10 programs still stand solid chances in Roberts' recruitment, which is worth mentioning, as there hasn't appeared to be a true leader in his recruitment since he announced his top schools.
The second thing his news could be is him cutting his list down even further. Oftentimes, players will cut their list to five or fewer programs before making a decision, which gives the schools on the list even more reason to push harder, considering how close they are to the end of the recruitment process. This seems to be a more reasonable timing, and would be something that would come off as more expected than an outright commitment ahead of his official visit schedule.
A final option that seems to be reasonable, and the most likely, is a release of his full official visit schedule. As of now, he is only set to officially visit two schools, as he has set up a visit for Arizona State on May 1 and an official visit on June 12 to Oregon. More schools could be coming soon for an official visit, but if that were to be the case, the schools on his list would be the most likely to receive an official visit.
Oregon Ducks' Competiton to Land Running Back Noah Roberts
Roberts is currently listed as a four-star recruit by ESPN and the Rivals Industry Rankings, but a three-star by 247Sports and Rivals. Rivals currently favors the Texas Longhorns heavily to secure a commitment from Roberts, but Oregon trails with over a 20 percent chance.
Another thing that may concern Oregon fans is that he is currently on his official visit to Arizona State and is set to announce some news later today. Their best-case scenario would be him announcing a deeper cut to his top schools, while adding official visits could still hurt them, but at least he would still be on the board. The Ducks already have a running back commit in the class of 2027, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't add a second one, which is something they did in 2026.
If they were to add another running back, it would likely be Roberts, who is arguably their top target at the position. He is someone who could come in and see the field very early in his career for the Ducks, while being able to be paired with one of the more underrated running back recruits, CaDarius McMiller. Pairing those two could be a potion for success in the Big Ten.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_