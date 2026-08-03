Oregon Sets Visit With Elite State of Washington Receiver Recruit

As the 2026 college football season nears and the 2027 recruiting class has started to take shape, the Oregon Ducks are starting shift some of their focus to the 2028 recruiting class.

The Ducks now have a visit locked in with class of 2028 recruit, wide receiver Jayce Halasz.

Jayce Halasz Sets Visit With Oregon Ducks

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayce Halasz is a 6-2, 175 pound wide receiver out of Graham, Washington. He is rated as a four star recruit and ranked as the No. 11 wide receiver in the class of 2028. Halasz posted the schedule of his upcoming visits this fall on his X account. He will be in Eugene for Oregon’s Oct. 10 game against the UCLA Bruins.

‼️Visits locked in this fall‼️



🐻 Cal v UCLA 9/5

🦫 Oregon State v Montana 9/19

🐅 Clemson v Miami 10/3

🦆 Oregon v UCLA 10/10

🐘 Alabama v Texas A&M 10/24

🗡️ USC v Ohio State 10/31

☘️ Notre Dame v Miami 11/7

🦡 Wisconsin v Minnesota 11/27



LOCKED & LOADED 💥 pic.twitter.com/Y4IY6iQyOK — 4⭐️ Jayce Halasz (@JayceHalasz1) July 31, 2026

As a sophomore for Graham-Kapowsin High School last season, Halasz hauled in 64 receptions for 1,019 yards and eight touchdowns. His high school is about an hour drive South of Oregon’s biggest rival, the Washington Huskies. He did not put a visit to Washington on his list.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon has not yet received a commitment from a player in the 2028 recruiting class. That attention has been more geared toward filling out the 2027 class and preparing for the 2026 season.

As for Oregon's 2027 recruiting class, Rivals currently ranks it No. 4 in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten. They have received 24 total commitments, 16 of them being from recruits rated as either four or five stars.

The top rated Oregon recruit in the class of 2027 is wide receiver Dakota Guerrant. Guerrant is a 6-1, 200 pound wide receiver out of Harper Woods, Michigan. Rivals rates him as a five-star recruit and rates him as the No. 5 wide receiver in the class of 2027. Guerrant committed to Oregon back on June 16.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's 2026 season will get underway on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium when they take on the Boise State Broncos. Oregon is coming off back-to-back seasons in which they made the College Football Playoff. They'll aim for three playoff appearances in a row this season.

In 2024, Oregon made the playoff as the No. 1 ranked team in the country. They were bounced right away in the quarterfinal by the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

In 2025, Oregon made the playoff as the No. 5 ranked team in the country. They won their first round and quarterfinal playoff games to earn a spot in the semifinal. They would lose in this spot to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

Oregon will now try to become the fourth different Big Ten team in as many years to win the national title. The Ducks are tied for the fourth best odds to win the national championship with Indiana per DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of +800. Ohio State is the betting favorites with odds of +600.

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