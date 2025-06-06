Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Top Receiver Evan Stewart Suffers Injury, Likely Season-Ending

The Oregon Ducks top returning wide receiver, senior Evan Stewart, recently suffered a knee injury and will miss significant time, possibly the entire 2025-26 season. The recovery time for Stewart is expected to be 6-12 months, meaning a possible December return or missing the entire season. The senior Stewart could utilize a redshirt for the 2025-26 football season.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart Suffers Torn patellar tendon, will miss significant time
Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart Suffers Torn patellar tendon, will miss significant time / seigher brown
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks top returning wide receiver, senior Evan Stewart, suffered a knee injury on and will miss significant time, possibly the entire 2025-26 season, confirmed by DucksWire.

Stewart decided to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft for another season under coach Dan Lanning as the expected primary target for projected starting quarterback Dante Moore.

Oregon Ducks Top Receiver Evan Stewart Suffers Injury, Likely Season-Ending
Oregon Ducks Top Receiver Evan Stewart Suffers Injury, Likely Season-Ending / seigher brown

The injury occurred on Tuesday during 7-on-7, according to sources. The recovery time for Stewart is expected to be 6-12 months, meaning a possible December return or missing the entire season. The senior Stewart could utilize a redshirt for the 2025-26 football season.

The former Texas A&M transfer Stewart had a solid first season in Eugene, finishing with 48 receptions, 613 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

Stewart was very impactful in Oregon's regular season upset win vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes, catching seven passes for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown in the 32-31 victory in Autzen Stadium.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturd
Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart did not play in Oregon's 41-21 loss to Ohio State, after he suffered a lower back injury in practice after the Big Ten Championship that continued to linger and ultimately led to his absence.

“I was lagging a little bit,” Stewart said in the locker room after the loss. “Balance was in the air, especially fighting forces like releases, reroutes. Keeping my body up, play strength. It wasn’t up to the tier it needed to be especially for it to be safe for me to play.”

The former five-star recruit from Texas has one of the highest Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) valuations in all of college sports. He is also famous on TikTok. Stewart capitalized on his acrobatic play and Oregon's marketing genius. Stewart's NIL valuation of $1.7 million is the highest for any current Duck athlete.

Stewart's injury and potential time out has a massive impact on the Ducks. Oregon's top receivers from 2024, Tez Johnson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and senior Traeshon Holden (Dallas Cowboys) are both in NFL.

Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore
Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore / Jake Bunn, Oregon Ducks on SI

MORE: Top College Football National Championship Contenders Change As Texas Longhorns Soar

MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Cancels USC Trojans Visit: Oregon Ducks Visit Looms

MORE: Coveted 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Visiting Oregon Ducks Instead Of Ohio State

What does Oregon's receiver room look like entering 2025 besides Stewart?

The four offensive players with the next most production from 2024 are junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq (308 yards), wide receiver Justius Lowe (203 yards), running back Noah Whittington (136 yards) and wide receiver Jayden Limar (71 yards.)

The Ducks did add senior transfer Malik Benson from the Florida State Seminoles. In 2024, Benson played in all 12 games at Florida State. The 6-foot-1 receiver finished the season with 25 receptions for 311 yards and a touchdown. Benson is a former No. 1 overall junior college recruit out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, before playing one season at Alabama and one with the Seminoles.

Also in the receivers room: redshirt senior receiver Gary Bryant, true freshman Dakorien Moore, redshirt junior Kyler Kasper, redshirt freshman Jeremiah McClellan, redshirt sophomore Jurrion Dickey, true freshman Cooper Perry, redshirt freshman Jalen Saint Paul, redshirt junior Preston Alford.

Moore and Stewart had the potential to be one of the highest rising duos in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins
Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think speed, catch radius. I think there's a lot of things that pop off with Evan (Stewart)... He has the skill set to be really, really talented player."

Dan Lanning on Evan Stewart

Oregon's 2025 football season begins vs. the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium on Aug. 30. The following week, the Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Eugene on Sept. 6.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football