Oregon Lands Massive Commitment From Top Transfer Portal Safety

After losing to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Peach Bowl, the Oregon Ducks have quickly started the process of building the roster for next season.

While multiple new pieces have already been put in place, Oregon's latest addition is arguably its best yet.

Minnesota Safety Koi Perich Commits to Oregon Ducks

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Oregon has secured a commitment from Minnesota safety Koi Perich, who was the top available player at his position in the portal.

Perich recently visited Oregon, which won the recruiting battle over Texas Tech. After beating them in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl, the Ducks got the best of the Red Raiders once again.

Perich brings speedy, play-making ability to Oregon's defense under defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, who is taking over for the departing Tosh Lupoi once the season is over for the Ducks.

Perich is comfortable with the ball in his hands is now set to make some big plays for the Ducks next season.

Over the past two seasons at Minnesota under head coach PJ Fleck, Perich has posted 128 total tackles (67 solo), one sack, two forced fumbles, four pass breakups and six interceptions, one of which resulted in a touchdown this season. In Minnesota's 42-13 loss to Oregon on Nov. 14, Perich had five total tackles on defense along with two carries for 11 yards on offense.

Perich also finished 2025 with seven catches for 89 yards and five carries for on offense. Additionally, he was Minnesota's primary return man on special teams over the past two seasons, tallying 40 punt returns for 306 yards along with 35 kickoffs for 813 yards during that span.

Oregon Ducks Stay Busy in the Transfer Portal

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Perich now headlines what's turning into a talented transfer portal class for the Ducks this offseason.

Along with Perich, Oregon has landed commitments from Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, Baylor safety Carl Williams IV, UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks, Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett and Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh.

The Ducks got the portal process started later than most teams due to their deep College Football Playoff run, but Dan Lanning and the coaching staff have wasted little time making up for that.

What Koi Perich's Commitment Means for Rest of Oregon Roster

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Perich's commitment likely means that Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft after spending just one year with the Ducks. Thieneman still has eligibility remaining, but after two successful seasons at Purdue and a productive year at Oregon, expect him to take his talents to the next level.

The addition of Perich will make the expected loss of Thieneman much easier for the Oregon defense to adjust to.

