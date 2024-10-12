Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Elite Running Back Duo: TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins
EUGENE- The Oregon football program and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning are preparing for their biggest challenge of the season yet. The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are gearing up to play the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at 4:30 p.m. PT at home in Autzen Stadium. Not only do the Buckeyes have the No. 1 defense in the nation, but they also boast one of the most explosive offenses in college football. In order to pull off a win, the Ducks will need to have their most defensively sound game yet and stop Ohio State’s run game.
Ohio State boasts arguably the best running back duo in the nation in TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, a transfer from Ole Miss.
Henderson was a dominant piece of Ohio State's offense last season, finishing just shy of 1,000 yards in 2023. This season he has been a force for the buckeyes and a proven problem for opposing offenses.
At Ole Miss, Judkins found great success, running for over 1,000 yards in his first two seasons, including a 1,567-yard season in his first year. Judkins totaled 31 rushing touchdowns in his first two seasons, with 16 coming in his first year.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Judkins ranks at No. 5 among all running backs with at least 50 attempts in 2024 with a run grade of 90.3.
Ohio State's talented running back duo has amassed 853 yards from scrimmage — 805 rushing yards — and nine rushing touchdowns.
"They are guys that have good size and speed, and they don't go down on first contact," said Lanning. "They're really good at using their weapons, as far as at the second level. They do a good job with stiff arms, but they rarely, rarely go down on first contact. And they have really good vision, and they're patient until that opportunity window opens up. But when they see a hole, they hit it, and they hit it with great speed."
Luckily for Oregon, the Ducks have been playing their best rush defense this season. The Ducks put up a dominant performance against Michigan State, limiting the Spartans' offense to just ten points. Oregon has held three opponents to under 60 total rushing yards this year.
Oregon’s defense has also already had experience going head-to-head with one of the best running backs in the nation in Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.
Now a new challenge lies ahead for the Ducks as they prepare to face a dangerous running back duo. However, the Ducks are not only ready for the challenge but eager to compete.
"This is for sure going to be the best running back duo that I've seen all year," said senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. "Two talented guys with TreVeyon and Judkins as well. I'm excited for the challenge. A linebacker going against two great running backs—that's everything you could dream for, for real. So, I'm excited."
The Ducks and the Buckeyes will clash Saturday, Oct. 12th, at 4:30 p.m. in front of a record crowd at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on NBC with streaming available on Peacock.
