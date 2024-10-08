Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Ohio State Buckeyes In Autzen Stadium

The Oregon Ducks host the Ohio State Buckeyes in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12. What color do Oregon fans wear? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear black for the Big Ten showdown. ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show will be held on University of Oregon’s campus outside of the Lundquist College of Business.

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleaders encourage fans during a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
With major Big Ten conference and College Football Playoff implications on the line, the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

It is a momentous matchup as the first showdown of top-five teams in Autzen Stadium history. Oregon fans are encouraged to wear black on Saturday vs. Ohio State in what could be the most-electric atmosphere in Ducks' history.

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A win would be Oregon's highest-ranked victory ever in Autzen Stadium and fourth-ever win against a top-five opponent.

ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show is coming to Eugene for arguably the most-highly anticipated Big Ten game of the 2024 College Football season. The pregame show will be held in the heart of the University of Oregon’s campus outside of the Lundquist College of Business.

Here is the full “color schedule” for which colors fans should wear to each game in Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.

October 12th vs. Ohio State - Wear Black

October 19th @ Purdue - Wear White

October 26th vs. Illinois - Wear Yellow

November 2nd @ Michigan - Wear White

November 9th vs. Maryland - Wear Green

November 16th @ Wisconsin - Wear White

November 30th vs. Washington - Wear Green

*Home games in bold

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning /

HOW TO WATCH: The Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) and Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12. The TV broadcast for the game is NBC.

POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 3 in the AP poll and Ohio State is ranked No. 2.

RECORD ALERT: Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (166) is just 12 total touchdowns away from Case Keenum's all-time NCAA record of 178.

RECORD ALERT PT. 2: With 13 in his career, Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson is just two touchdown catches away from the UO record for touchdowns by a tight end.

FUN FACT: Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch is tied for the Big Ten lead and tied for No. 8 nationally with five sacks through five games.

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch (1) celebrates with teammates linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) and linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) after recovering a fumble for a safety during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

HISTORY: Ohio State holds a 9-1 advantage in the all-time series, but Oregon won the most recent matchup in 2021, a seismic 35-28 win in Columbus.

RECORDS: OREGON DUCKS (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

ODDS: Oregon is 3.5-point underdog vs. the Buckeyes.

LOCATION: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, OR

TV: NBC

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

QUOTABLE: "It's going to be a good challenge," Ohio State quarterback Will Howard said. "Played against Dillon (Gabriel) a couple times (in the Big 12). He's a great player. Their defense is good. Coach (Dan) Lanning, is a good coach, and he's going to have them ready. I'm excited to get home now and start watching some film and get ready for these guys."

