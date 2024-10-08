Oregon Ducks' Jeffrey Bassa Previews Ohio State’s ‘Best Running Back Duo’ in Country
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in Autzen Stadium. Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa is ready for the challenge. Here's what Bassa had to say when he spoke after practice on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Bassa and Ducks Prepare for Ohio States’ Lethal Running Back Duo
A stacked running back room leads the 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes offense. Their top two backs are Quishon Judkins and Treyeyon Henderson. These two have combined for 805 yards on the ground and 9 rushing touchdowns.
Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa has been impressed by these two running backs.
“Best running back duo I’ve seen all year,” Bassa says.
Bassa is ready for the challenge. It’s a great opportunity for him and the rest of the Ducks’ defense to go against two of the best in the game.
“I’m excited for the challenge,” Bassa said. “Linebacker going up against two great running backs, that’s everything you could dream for.”
Bassa has the utmost confidence in his linebacking core of himself, Devon Jackson, Bryce Boettcher, and Jestin Jacobs.
“We’re the best linebacking group in the nation,” Bassa says.
Compared to last season, Bassa feels like their linebacking unit has improved.
“I think the guys have gelled really well,” Bassa said. “Statistically, we're doing better than we did last year. It’s always getting 1 percent better every, day each week. So now we’re getting 1 percent better than we were last year.”
First Ever Top 5 Matchup in Autzen Stadium
When the Ducks and the Buckeyes take the field on Saturday night, it will be the first top-five matchup ever played at Autzen Stadium, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be there. It has all the makings of being an all-time instant classic.
Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa was asked how he and his teammates have treated this game with all the hype heading in.
“The team has a great mindset right now. We’re really not to focused on College GameDay coming. That’s cool and all, but that really for the students and everyone else to enjoy,” Bassa said. “We’re not really to focused on the outside noise.”
Bassa could have left Oregon after last season and entered the NFL draft. He made he decision to come back for his senior year. This game vs. Ohio State was one of the reasons why.
“This is the opportunity of a lifetime. Another reason why I came back was to play in this game,” Bassa remarked.
Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium will be a site to see.
