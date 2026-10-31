Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Depth Issues Continue on Final Injury Report
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The Oregon Ducks are hosting the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats, looking to avoid falling under .500 in conference play as former Oregon coach Chip Kelly comes into town as Northwestern's offensive coordinator.
With kickoff approaching, both teams have released their final availability reports for the matchup set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT out of Autzen Stadium.
The biggest storyline for Oregon's injury report is the addition of wide receiver Messiah Hampton who is set to miss his second consecutive game for the Ducks. Hampton was added to the availability report for the first time on Friday, like he was prior to Oregon's game against Illinois. Saturday's final update confirmed that the Ducks will be without Hampton against Northwestern.
However, one positive update for Oregon has been the absence of wide receiver Evan Stewart on the injury report. Stewart had been a frequent name on the Ducks' availability reports leading up to the Nebraska game, and the Ducks receiver has missed two straight games.
If Stewart is indeed returning against Northwestern, the Ducks offense should have its two top receivers back with Stewart alongside Dakorien Moore. With a new play-caller leading the offense and quarterback Dylan Raiola expecting to start, having the experience of Stewart, Moore, and tight end Jamari Johnson in the offense will be key if the Ducks want to pull off the upset against Northwestern.
Wide receiver will be thin for the Ducks, and transfer receiver Iverson Hooks is a game time decision on Saturday. As a result, Oregon could rely on younger receivers like Gatlin Bair and Hudson Lewis.
The Wildcats are ranked higher than Oregon coach Dan Lanning's team, but the Ducks are favored by 3.5 points it comes to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Oregon Ducks Final Availability Report
Game Time Decision
Iverson Hooks, wide receiver
Out
Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver
Dante Moore, quarterback
Messiah Hampton, wide receiver
Aaron Flowers, defensive back
Braydn Platt, linebacker
Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman
Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman
Dave Iuli, offensive lineman
Northwestern Wildcats Official Availability Report
Game Time Decision
Robby Preckel, running back
Out
Robert Fitzgerald, defensive back
Josh Fussell, defensive back
Brendan Flakes, defensive lineman
Daniel Anderson, running back
Max Mohring, linebacker
Jason Reynolds II, linebacker
Callen Campbell, defensive lineman
Qayvier Johnson, linebacker
Ezomo Oratokhai, offensive lineman
Jacob Miller, offensive lineman
Chris Petrucci, tight end
Braxton Strong, defensive lineman
Oregon and Northwestern will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT from Autzen Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on Peacock.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.