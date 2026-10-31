Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Depth Issues Continue on Final Injury Report

The Oregon Ducks are hosting the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats, looking to avoid falling under .500 in conference play as former Oregon coach Chip Kelly comes into town as Northwestern's offensive coordinator.

With kickoff approaching, both teams have released their final availability reports for the matchup set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT out of Autzen Stadium.

Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton hauls in a touchdown under cover from Portland State cornerback DaMari Washington as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest storyline for Oregon's injury report is the addition of wide receiver Messiah Hampton who is set to miss his second consecutive game for the Ducks. Hampton was added to the availability report for the first time on Friday, like he was prior to Oregon's game against Illinois. Saturday's final update confirmed that the Ducks will be without Hampton against Northwestern.

However, one positive update for Oregon has been the absence of wide receiver Evan Stewart on the injury report. Stewart had been a frequent name on the Ducks' availability reports leading up to the Nebraska game, and the Ducks receiver has missed two straight games.

If Stewart is indeed returning against Northwestern, the Ducks offense should have its two top receivers back with Stewart alongside Dakorien Moore. With a new play-caller leading the offense and quarterback Dylan Raiola expecting to start, having the experience of Stewart, Moore, and tight end Jamari Johnson in the offense will be key if the Ducks want to pull off the upset against Northwestern.

Wide receiver will be thin for the Ducks, and transfer receiver Iverson Hooks is a game time decision on Saturday. As a result, Oregon could rely on younger receivers like Gatlin Bair and Hudson Lewis.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) scores a touchdown during the second half against UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'shawn James (27) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats are ranked higher than Oregon coach Dan Lanning's team, but the Ducks are favored by 3.5 points it comes to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oregon Ducks Final Availability Report

Game Time Decision

Iverson Hooks, wide receiver

Out

Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver

Dante Moore, quarterback

Messiah Hampton, wide receiver

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Braydn Platt, linebacker

Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Dave Iuli, offensive lineman

Northwestern Wildcats Official Availability Report

Game Time Decision

Robby Preckel, running back

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats tight end Robby Preckel (41) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out

Robert Fitzgerald, defensive back

Josh Fussell, defensive back

Brendan Flakes, defensive lineman

Daniel Anderson, running back

Max Mohring, linebacker

Jason Reynolds II, linebacker

Callen Campbell, defensive lineman

Qayvier Johnson, linebacker

Ezomo Oratokhai, offensive lineman

Jacob Miller, offensive lineman

Chris Petrucci, tight end

Braxton Strong, defensive lineman

Oregon and Northwestern will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT from Autzen Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on Peacock.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.