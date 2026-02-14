Wide Receiver Evan Stewart Update Has Oregon Ducks Fans Hyped

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks made it to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff in 2025 with one of their top offensive weapons sidelined. Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart’s recent social media activity indicates that his return to the field is trending in a positive direction.

Stewart missed the entirety of the 2025 season with a torn patellar injury. He decided to return to Eugene for the 2026 season. Ducks fans are hoping to finally see Stewart and quarterback Dante Moore in action together in the fall, so Stewart’s new Instagram post is generating some buzz.

Oregon Wide Receiver Room Looks to Return a Key Piece

The Ducks began winter workouts in February, which allows returners and early enrollees the chance to get in the weight room and do individual workouts.

“And those guys did get a little bit of a window of time,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said on Duck Insider for National Signing Day. “We call it discretionary, where they can work out on their own. They can do kind of their own, and now we're back to team activities, where these guys are lifting in the morning.”

“It's really kind of a bulk phase in your lift,” he continued. “We're going to get a lot stronger. Put on some weight, good weight. Make sure we maintain our flexibility and prepare ourselves for what's coming.”

Stewart was among the players seen in a winter workouts video that the program recently posted. Fans already received a small glimpse of Stewart in the weight room from that, but his new post added to the anticipation for his return.

The wide receiver included a picture alongside Moore, and another photo with wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Iverson Hooks.

The Ducks announced their annual Spring Game is set for Apr. 25. Lanning said on Duck Insider that the team will follow their winter workout schedule with the spring season starting in March. Given that Lanning hinted at Stewart inching closer to a return to the field during the recent CFP run, it seems likely that fans will get to see him in action in April.

Ducks Wide Receiver Evan Stewart’s 2026 Outlook

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) rushes with the football in front of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) after catching a pass during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Stewart transferred to Oregon from Texas A&M ahead of the 2024 season. He thrived in the Ducks’ system, totaling five touchdowns and 613 yards on 48 receptions.

The transfer was the player to step up in big moments in the team’s 2024 season. In just his second game at Oregon, Stewart recorded 112 yards and a touchdown on five catches against a Boise State Broncos team that ended up in the CFP. Stewart’s standout game came against the Ohio State Buckeyes in a win at Autzen Stadium. He finished that game with 149 yards and a touchdown.

Stewart was anticipated to set himself apart as a top wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft before his injury. He’ll have the opportunity to remind everyone of the type of receiver he is again in 2026. It’ll also be Stewart’s first time playing with Moore as the starting quarterback, which he previously expressed as a reason for his return to Eugene.