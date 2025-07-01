Protector Of The Year Betting Odds: Detroit Lions Penei Sewell Favorite To Win?
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell is one of the top linemen in the league. He was drafted in 2021 with the No. 7 overall pick. The former Oregon Ducks offensive linemen made an immediate impact with the Lions and is one of the reasons the team has been able to find success on offense.
At the end of each NFL season ahead of the Super Bowl, the awards for the top players in the league are handed out. For the first time, following the 2025 season, there will be a Protector of the Year award. The award will be handed out to the best offensive lineman of the season, giving the position the credit it deserves.
The odds for the first-ever Protector of the Year awards have been released. Sewell is the favorite to win the award with +650 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Also in the running ahead of training camp is Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson with +750 odds and San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams with +900 odds.
Not only is Sewell the favorite to win the award, but he leads some of the most talented offensive linemen in the league. The former Oregon Duck is one of the best offensive linemen in the league, and is even on a list of the top ten players, regardless of position, in the NFL under the age of 25.
The offensive line is one of the most important positions in the league. Without top players such as Sewell, it is challenging to get any momentum going on the offense. Sewell is entering just his fifth season in the league and is already a dominant player who could be trending toward a Hall of Fame career.
Sewell is a two-time Pro Bowler and earned First-Team All-Pro in 2023. The Detroit Lions dominated in 2024, finishing with the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 15-2 record. Sewell had a great season, playing 1,144 offensive snaps and allowing just one sack, per Pro Football Focus.
The Detroit Lions have undergone many changes to the offensive staff, including losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. With Johnson now the head coach of the Chicago Bears, there are questions on if the Lions offense can keep up its strength and explosiveness. With Sewell in the trenches, quarterback Jared Goff will be well protected, and running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery will have a hole to break through for big runs.
In the offseason, the former Oregon Ducks lineman is continuing to put in the work to better his team in the fall. Sewell has focused on maintaining his speed and conditioning and taking care of his body.
“That's the main thing going into it. I just wanted to get bigger and stronger while maintaining my speed and conditioning,” Sewell said during a press conference. “Just always trying to up the weight. Obviously, you’ve got to be smart with it. There’s also some risk going into lifting those types of weight. I just leaned on the strength staff here, they do a great job. It’s just moving the big weights fast.”
The Detroit Lions will begin training camp at the end of the month as the team continues to chase a Super Bowl ring. Sewell and the Lions will kick off the 2025 season with a big game against the Green Bay Packers on September 7. Sewell will be a player to watch this season now that there is an award for the best offensive lineman in the league.
