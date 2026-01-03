Oregon's Will Stein Targeting Top Transfer Portal Quarterback For Kentucky

Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt is one of the top quarterbacks who has entered his name into the transfer portal this offseason. With Oregon quarterback Dante Moore potentially leaving for the NFL after the Ducks' season comes to a close, many believe Oregon could target Leavitt to be his replacement next year.

Recent rumors, however, suggest that Leavitt could be joining Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein at Kentucky next season. According to KSR’s Jacob Polacheck, Leavitt met with Stein on Friday night and watched film together.

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since entering his name in the transfer portal, Kentucky has become a serious suitor for Leavitt, according to On3’s Pete Nakos, with Oregon, Miami, LSU, and Texas Tech also among the teams in the running to land the Arizona State quarterback. Leavitt entered the transfer portal with a "do not contact" tag.

Leavitt's Career With Arizona State

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leavitt transferred to Arizona State in 2023, following a single season at Michigan State. In his first season with the Sun Devils in 2024, Leavitt led Arizona State to the Big 12 championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff, throwing for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Arizona State fell to the Texas Longhorns 39-31 in a CFP Quarterfinal double-overtime thriller at the Peach Bowl.

In 2025, Leavitt appeared in seven games before suffering a season-ending foot injury that required surgery. Leavitt threw for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions in the seven games he played for the Sun Devils this season.

MORE: Dan Lanning Doesn't Hold Back On Oregon Ducks' Orange Bowl Performance

MORE: Betting Odds Released for Indiana vs. Oregon Playoff Semifinal

MORE: Oregon Ducks Make College Football Playoff History in Orange Bowl

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

During his two seasons at Arizona State, Leavitt also showed his explosiveness as a mobile quarterback, rushing for 749 yards and 10 touchdowns. His talent at quarterback would be a great addition to a Kentucky team that aims to revitalize its offense under a great offensive mind with Stein as coach. Leavitt will have two years of eligibility wherever he decides to transfer.

Who Could Oregon Add If Leavitt Goes To Kentucky?

Sep 20, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

With Leavitt being a native of West Linn, Oregon, many believe that he is the perfect fit for the Ducks next season as Moore’s likely replacement.

There are several other quarterbacks, however, that coach Dan Lanning could look at adding to their roster next season, if they don’t land Leavitt. Other options include North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker, TCU’s Josh Hoover, and Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola. Meanwhile, Moore could return as the Ducks starting quarterback in 2026.

Whether or not Oregon caps off this season with its first national championship in school history, its roster will look much different next year, especially at the quarterback position. Oregon fans have been in this situation before, with losing several talented players on their team in the offseason. Under Lanning's leadership, Ducks fans shouldn’t be too concerned with who the quarterback is next season.

The focus for now, however, as Oregon approaches its CFP Semifinal Peach Bowl matchup against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, is to deliver Ducks fans and Eugene their first national championship, an accomplishment many are desperate for.

Recommended Articles