Oregon Football 4-Star Target Justin Hill Surprisingly Commits to Alabama Crimson Tide
The Oregon Ducks have been one of, if not the hottest team in the nation on the recruiting trail in recent weeks.
In just the last few days alone, the Ducks have landed four elite recruits, including a pair of five-stars in running back Jordon Davison and cornerback Dorian Brew - both of who were being highly pursued by new Big Ten Rival Ohio State.
On Wednesday, it was thought that the Ducks were set to battle the Buckeyes for yet another elite recruit in Winton Woods (Cincinnati, OH). However, EDGE Justin Hill shocked many when he decided to verbally commit to Alabama instead.
Hill picked Alabama over the Buckeyes over Oregon, and USC in a decision that surprised many. It was highly-anticipated that Hill will pick Ohio State to fulfill a life-long dream.
“I ain’t going to lie, that’s my dream school,” Hill told On3 of Ohio State.
Hill, who ranks as the No. 48 player in the country, the No. 6 edge rusher, and the No. 4 player in Ohio per the On3 Industry Ranking, and was seen as a major Ohio State lean heading into his decision with the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine giving the Buckeyes a 94.4-percent chance to land the four-star talent.
Hill made his choice coming off of a string of four official visits. He started with a trip to Columbus on May 31, followed by visits to USC on June 7, Alabama on June 14, and Oregon on June 21.
But evidently, the visit to Tuscaloosa was too much for the other contenders to overcome.
Per 247Sports, Hill had 36 tackles,16 Tackles for loss, 13 sacks and two forced fumbles in his junior campaign, as well as 42 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and one interception as a sophomore.