Oregon Football’s Royce Freeman Reveals Belief In Coach Dan Lanning, Big Ten Conference
Former Oregon Duck Royce Freeman is etched in Oregon history as one of the best Duck running backs of all time. The Eugene community and Oregon football program run deep in Freeman’s heart as well.
After shattering nearly every rushing record for Oregon and the Pac-12 Conference, Freeman was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third-round 2018 NFL Draft. The Imperial, California native now plays for the Dallas Cowboys in his sixth NFL season.
Freeman beams with pride when he speaks on his alma mater and coach Dan Lanning as they enter into their inaugural season the Big Ten conference.
“I think coach Lanning is doing it right,” Freeman told Oregon SI’s Bri Amaranthus. “He’s developing the guys that he wants and has the coaching staff around him to do the same. The team wants to win. Building that in the small community of Eugene, it really rallies behind the Ducks. It's only up from here.”
“Coach Lanning out there building so much talent in our organization,” Freeman told Amaranthus. “I think they're going to do great things.”
Freeman understands the DNA of a winning football team. As a freshman, he led the Ducks to the first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2014. Ironically, the Ducks faced the Ohio State Buckeyes and his now-Dallas teammate Ezekiel Elliott in his now-home stadium, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
A “full circle moment,” Freeman told Amaranthus.
A member of “America’s Team,” Freeman will be featured in six prime time games this upcoming NFL season.
Freeman feels bittersweet sentiment as the Pac-12 is dismantled but he recognized the benefits to Oregon’s games being featured in better time slots.
“Sometimes the Pac-12 gets overlooked because of the time of play,” Freeman told Amaranthus. “For Oregon to have more prime time games, I think that's a big positive. I'm excited for them to go show out and show everybody else in the Big Ten what they can do… The competitive nature of the Big Ten, I think it’s good for Oregon.”
Freeman’s love for the Ducks is reciprocated by fans who have enjoyed cheering him since barreling on the scene as a freshman All-American.
During his time as a Duck, Freeman became Oregon's all-time leader in rushing yards, all-purpose yards, rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns, points scored, 100-yard games and carries.
He set Pac-12 record with 64 total touchdowns and became the conference’s all-time leading rusher (5,600 yards.)
With the star on his helmet, Freeman will now compete for major playing time for the Cowboys in 2024. He’s already impressing and surprising Dallas coach Mike McCarthy for his size and ability to quickly adjust to the Cowboys.
… And you’ll also find him cheering on the Ducks on Saturdays.