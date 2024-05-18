Oregon Football: Assessing Dillon Gabriel's Heisman Trophy Odds
EUGENE - The Heisman Trophy is one of the most elusive and prestigious awards in all of sports, not just college football. Its list of winners is littered with household names, national champions, and successful professional players alike.
Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel is squarely in the mix for the award heading into the 2024 season, ranked third (+1000) in the Heisman Trophy odds per FanDuel. Gabriel is coming off a 2023 season in which he threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns with just six interceptions.
He now joins Oregon who got fantastic production out of Bo Nix in his two seasons in Eugene. Surrounding Gabriel with the scheme and talent available at Oregon figures to propel his numbers and level of play to a new level in 2024.
Ranked above Gabriel are Georgia’s Carson Beck and Texas’ Quinn Ewers at +750 and +900, respectively. The top three Heisman candidates all being on top-five teams in college football indicates that the oddsmakers think this year’s winner will come from an elite team, unlike last year where LSU’s Jayden Daniels took the award despite the Tigers losing three games.
Many have Beck penciled in as a first-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft so it’s no surprise that his talent combined with Georgia’s infrastructure make him a top candidate for college football’s most prestigious individual award.
As for Ewers, the Texas quarterback played well in the College Football Playoff and is also considered a first-round caliber player for the NFL Draft. Texas is a rapidly ascending program and Ewers will be on the frontlines as they vie for a national championship in the upcoming season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
