Oregon Football's Bo Nix Losing Ground to Zach Wilson for QB1 in Denver?
The intensity at OTA's and mandatory mini camps in Denver were heating up between Oregon's Bo Nix, Zach Wilson, and even Jarrett Stidham. At the moment, it seems that Wilson has a slight advantage over the two for the starting job but that can easily change as training camp approaches.
"According to several pro personnel executives who have evaluated the Broncos' quarterbacks, Wilson—the No. 2 overall pick by the Jets in 2021—has the liveliest arm and potentially the biggest portfolio of throws he can make," ESPN's Jeff Legwold reported Monday.
Wilson had a rough start to his career in New York but everyone knows it wasn't cause of his lack of arm talent.
As for Bo Nix, his maturity as a rookie stands out to Denver's coaching staff.
"I'm told that around traffic in the pocket with defensive linemen flying around him, he's delivered the ball calmly and accurately," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on a recent episode of SportsCenter. "I'm told that has stood out to the Broncos and he's shown a lot of maturity; those 61 collegiate starts have shown up. This is a long quarterback battle - Stidham involved, Wilson, but Nix has made an early compelling case."
Wilson was acquired by the Broncos along with a 2024 seventh-round pick (No. 256) from the Jets in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick (No. 203) back in April. Stidham signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Denver back in March of 2023. As most Oregon fans know, Nix was picked No. 12 by the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Broncos will kick off their training camp in Englewood, Colorado on July 17 with rookies and with veterans reporting on July 23. Each QB will have their opportunity to then showcase why they should be the starting QB during their three preseason games. Denver will be playing at Indianapolis on August 11, vs. Green Bay on August 18, and vs. Arizona on August 25.
