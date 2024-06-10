Oregon Football's Justin Herbert Hyped By Los Angeles Chargers Legend Dan Fouts
Once an Oregon Duck, always an Oregon Duck. Quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Dan Fouts are connected as beloved former Oregon quarterbacks turned into Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks.
Herbert grew up in Eugene as a Chargers fan, declaring as a nine-year-old that he'd become a professional football player for the Bolts.
And now entering 2024, NFL Hall-of-Famer Fouts might be Herbert's biggest fan.
"I'm a huge fan. This is my team ... it's good to be able to follow a team that's on the rise," Fouts said. "And I kind of like that quarterback too, you know. I've been following him for a long time."
Fouts is a vocal support of Herbert, the Chargers' No. 6 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.
"He's so good. And he's such a good kid," Fouts said. "I've known his family for a long time, very good friends with his grandpa... And you talk about a bond, well, birds of a feather flock together, you know? We were all Ducks at one point."
2024 is a bounce back season for Herbert who had his 2023 season end prematurely due to a finger injury. After missing the final four games of last season, Herbert finished with 3,134 yards passing, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Herbert had started 62 straight games, the second-longest active streak by a quarterback, behind only Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.
Chargers new head coach Jim Harbaugh has referred to Herbert as a 'crown jewel' in the NFL. Fouts revealed what he has seen from Harbaugh, who takes over in Herbert's fifth season.
"I'm very excited about this year," Fouts said. "I think Harbaugh has got the team already headed in the right direction...I appreciate his passion and his experience and the fact he was a Charger quarterback, it all fits just perfectly."
Throughout his career so far, Herbert has a career 66.7 percent completion rate for 17,223 yards, 114 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions.
Fouts is a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro during his storied 15-season run with the then-San Diego Chargers from 1973-87.
Harbaugh, who played quarterback for the Chargers from 1999-2000, hopes to help Herbert compete in the AFC West against the likes of reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs and Bo Nix's Denver Broncos. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs have won the divisional crown for eight-straight seasons.