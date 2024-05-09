Oregon Football's Bo Nix Denver Broncos Jersey Number Revealed
Former Oregon football quarterback Bo Nix will wear jersey No. 10 for the Denver Broncos.
Fellow Bronco quarterback Zach Wilson did have the No. 10 jersey for Denver but switched to No. 4. Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 draft who wore No. 2 during his three years as quarterback for the New York Jets.
Coming off arguably the greatest season ever by a Duck quarterback, Nix was drafted No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to Denver. The Broncos rookie mini camp begins May 10th.
Nix has worn No. 10 all his life. He wore No. 10 at Pinson Valley (Alabama) High School and No. 10 at both Auburn and Oregon. It is also a family number, his dad Pat Nix wore No. 10 as Auburn’s starting quarterback in the mid-1990s.
The Heisman Trophy finalist is also the most experienced quarterback prospect in the 2024 draft. His 61 career starts broke the NCAA record for most all-time by a FBS quarterback. The 23-year-old also broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes.
Nix received a pro comparison to former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo from NFL.com. Another comparison Nix has often received is to retired New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees, which he has previously said he'd gladly accept.
