Winners and Losers From Oregon Ducks' Transfer Portal Efforts

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning had another productive offseason in the transfer portal, adding several key pieces that will play a crucial role in the team’s goal of capturing its first national championship in program history in 2026.

The Ducks came two games short of winning the national championship this past season, falling 56-22 to the eventual champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

To improve their roster ahead of the 2026 season, Oregon added 13 players in the transfer portal this offseason, with 28 players from last year’s team departing Eugene. Here's a look at the winners and losers from Oregon’s transfer portal effort.

Winner: Future Quarterback Room

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore makes his return to the Ducks as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during the 2025 season. After he departs for what Oregon fans hope is a national championship-winning season, the Ducks' offense will be led by Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola.

A former five-star quarterback recruit, Raiola arrives in Eugene looking for a fresh start after two seasons with Nebraska that featured several highs and lows. In his two seasons with the Cornhuskers, Raiola threw for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Another Big Recruiting Commitment

MORE: Deion Sanders' Former Running Back Simeon Price Might Be Exactly What Oregon Needs

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit Over USC, Washington

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Playing backup to Moore for a season will help to develop Raiola’s talents and decision-making. Most importantly, playing backup will mature Raiola as a quarterback when he likely becomes the starter for the Ducks in 2027. Lanning has a good reputation for developing quarterbacks, and Raiola has the opportunity to take his talents to the next level with the Ducks.

Winner: Oregon’s Secondary

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman’s departure to the NFL Draft, the Ducks have found his replacement. Thieneman, who spent two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers before transferring to Oregon, had a massive impact defensively for the Ducks.

Thieneman was one of the leading defenders on Oregon’s defense alongside linebacker Bryce Boettcher, recording 92 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack. To replace Thieneman, the Ducks added Minnesota transfer defensive back Koi Perich.

In his two seasons with Minnesota, Perich recorded 128 total tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack. In addition to the return of rising sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., the Ducks added Ohio State transfer cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. and Baylor safety Carl Williams IV.

Oregon's defense looks to remain dominant with Chris Hampton stepping in as the Ducks new defensive coordinator and the transfer portal additions will help with that effort.

Winner: Upgrade At Wide Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen safety Maxwell Williams (22) tackles UAB Blazers wide receiver Iverson Hook (0) on a punt return during the third quarter at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Oregon returns three of its top wide receivers from the 2025 season, Jeremiah McClellan, Dakorien Moore, and Evan Stewart. McClellan is the top returner for the Ducks at the wide receiver position, as he finished third on the Ducks in receiving, collecting 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns.

Moore and Stewart also return at full strength for the Ducks after dealing with injuries. Stewart was out for the season with a right knee injury, while Moore missed key games down the stretch in the regular season, before returning for the CFP after also injuring his knee.

The addition of UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks is a major upgrade for the Ducks at wide receiver, as it gives Moore another offensive target. Hooks arrives in Eugene, following an impressive four seasons with the Blazers, in which he totaled 97 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This past season for UAB was Hooks’ best as he finished fifth in the American Conference in receiving with 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns. Hooks, like McClellan and Malik Benson did in 2025 for the Ducks, has the opportunity to step up for the Ducks' offense in key games.

Loser: Oregon Ducks' Big Ten Standing

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti stands with his hands on his hips during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering the 2026 season, the Big Ten is expected to be one of the most competitive and top conferences in college football. One thing that should concern the Ducks is that four Big Ten teams have a better transfer portal class than the Ducks, including the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 1), Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 2), Indiana Hoosiers (No. 3), and Michigan Wolverines (No. 4).

The Ducks are scheduled to play two of the four teams that have a better transfer portal class, including Ohio State on the road in Columbus and Michigan at Autzen Stadium. Both games for the Ducks are late regular-season matchups in November.

The results in these two games will determine the direction of Oregon’s 2026 season. The Ducks also could potentially play Indiana next season in the Big Ten Championship and meet again in the CFP.

Recommended Articles