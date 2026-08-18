Oregon Football Turns Heads With New Logo Partnership

The Oregon Ducks continue to make sponsorship moves ahead of the 2026 football season.

The Ducks were one of 13 college football teams included in Progressive Insurance’s announcement of added on-field logo branding on Tuesday.

Oregon Ducks Announce Logo Partnership

Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks turf sports the new Big10 logo in preparation for the game against Idaho at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Joining Oregon in the announcement were Boise State, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Purdue, SMU, Syracuse, Texas Tech, USC and Wake Forest.

“We are excited to be a part of the college football landscape with this investment,” Sean Freeman, Media Business Leader at Progressive, said in a press release. “It is an opportunity to support the collegiate student-athletes at these storied institutions as well as create a unique viewing experience for the fans.”

According to the Progressive press release, the on-field branding is expected to be “complemented by in-game videoboard features, in-venue LED signage, digital and social media integrations and other game day experiences designed to engage fans.”

The on-field logo placement will vary from the sideline to the 50- and 25-yard lines, per Sports Business Journal. Oregon’s season is set to kick off on Sept. 5 vs. the Boise State Broncos, with the new logo expected to be debuted at Autzen Stadium for the home opener.

Oregon Football’s Reputation as a Notable Brand

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s inclusion in the 13-team announcement is just the latest example of the Ducks being among the most recognizable brands in college football. Whether it’s the program’s longstanding relationship with Nike, its standout facilities or commitment to revolutionizing the uniform game, Oregon continues to build and sustain a brand that’s hard to miss.

One of the most notable developments for the Ducks in the offseason continues to be the construction of the team’s new practice facility at the Hatfield Dowlin Center. The program is building what will become the largest college football indoor practice facility in the nation.

It’s expected to be completed in 2027, per the University of Oregon, as a 170,000 square-foot facility with indoor classrooms, a player’s lounge for student-athletes and more features.

It’s not just future brand partners like Progressive that appear to notice the Ducks’ commitment to modernization and thinking outside of the box. Features like the constructed facility and flashy uniforms are mechanisms to attract top recruiting targets.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 15, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Dan Lanning spoke during fall camp about the impact that the new facility can have on recruiting, as the team currently practices on new fields outside of the construction.

“I think ultimately it gets everybody anxious and excited when it is done,” Lanning said. “Every day you drive up here, and you see it, you're like, ‘I can't wait to be using that thing’ … When that's all done, it's going to completely change the program from a standpoint of I think it'll be one of one.”

“I don't think anybody in the nation will have anything quite compares to what we'll have there, and that certainly helps in recruiting," Lanning said. "That certainly helps in development, and that's the goal with that entire facility is to make the best options possible for our players.”

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