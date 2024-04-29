Next Jason Kelce? Former Oregon Football Jackson Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders Grade
Jackson Powers-Johnson proved himself to be an absolute stud during his time as on the Oregon Duck football team.
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Powers-Johnson with the No. 44 pick in the NFL Draft and may have gotten one of the biggest steals of the weekend by doing so.
Powers-Johnson's reputation as one of the top interior offensive linemen in his class was solidified during his junior campaign. He was honored as a First Team All-American and was widely regarded as the best center in college football in 2023.
The Raiders deserve credit for sticking to their guns by going with the best player available. They shocked many fans when they drafted tight end Brock Bowers in round one despite the position not being a need, and it was the team’s devotion to taking talent that allowed Powers-Johnson’s draft slide to come to a screeching halt at pick No. 44.
With an impeccable record on the offensive line, Powers-Johnson, a former four-star recruit, allowed zero sacks and just one quarterback hit in his 714 pass-blocking snaps at Oregon. His exceptional performance earned him the prestigious Remmington Trophy (awarded to college football’s top center), making him the first player in Pac-12 history to do so.
With experience at both center and right guard, Powers-Johnson will be a useful asset in Las Vegas because his size, quickness, and balance will allow him to find a role protecting whoever's under center early on in his career. The man was a Duck in college, but he’s a bulldog on the field that uses his power to negate defenders trying to blow by him.
Drafting a center might not be the most exciting pick for fans who enjoy watching highlights to become enamored with the team’s latest players, but Powers-Johnson is just as strong as his name indicates. If Jason Kelce taught us anything with the Philadelphia Eagles, it's that centers, albeit unconventional, can become stars in the NFL.
Selecting Powers-Johnson earns the Raiders an A grade because he has star potential and comes into the league ready to start immediately.