LOOK: Oregon Unveils Uniforms for Clash With Utah

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) will be back under the lights at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night when they welcome No. 10 Utah Utes (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) to Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks are looking for some revenge after getting blown out by the Utes twice last year--once on the road in Salt Lake City, and again in Las Vegas on the big stage in the Pac-12 championship.

On Wednesday, Oregon announced the uniform combination they'll be wearing for Saturday's big-time clash with the defending Pac-12 champs.

The Ducks will wear a combination of green and white against the Utes.

Oregon will wear white helmets with apple green wings, green jerseys, white pants, white gloves and white cleats as modeled by offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu.

Last week the Ducks lost in Eugene for the first time since October 2018 and they'll look to start a new winning streak this week.

Both teams enter this week's game with some serious offensive firepower.

Bo Nix and Cam Rising are two of the best quarterbacks the Pac-12 has to offer. Dalton Kincaid is likely the best tight end in the confere--he's headed for NFL Sundays.

Both teams have some big-time running backs in Orego's Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington and Utah's Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard. Oregon's wide receivers Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson have steadily improved each week and this one could have the makings of another offensive shootout.

The Ducks are still waiting to see whether or not they'll be playing with the likes of Bo Nix, Alex Forsyth, Ryan Walk and Chase Cota. Cota missed the last two games and the remaining three all got dinged up against the Huskies.

Saturday's game is a big chance for Oregon to bounce back and right the ship back on course for the Pac-12 title game. But don't expect Utah to make it easy.

