Oregon Football Wide Receiver Evan Stewart Signs Unique NIL Deal, Joins Big Names
Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart enters next season as one of the best pass-catchers in the country, and is now inking a new NIL deal to reflect that even further.
Per reports from On3, Stewart has signed a Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) contract with NXTRND, an athletic equipment company. The official website says that NXTRND "offers a range of football protective gear, including gloves, socks, visors, mouthguards, and arm sleeves."
Stewart now adds to what's already a deep NIL bag. He's signed deals with Coach and NOCCO USA along with opting into being included in the highly-anticipated College Football 25 video game.
NXTRND has already signed some of the biggest names in college football, as Stewart now joins an elite group.
Per On3's report, college stars such as Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs, Colorado receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter and Missouri receiver Luther Burden III have already joined NXTRND as brand ambassadors. The site's NIL chart also lists Stewart at No. 13 overall among college athletes with a $1.3 million valuation.
Stewart, who transferred to Oregon earlier this offseason after spending the past two years at Texas A&M, has already proven he can play at the highest level in the SEC, which is good news for the Ducks as they head to the Big Ten.
Despite playing on a struggle-filled A&M team, Stewart starred for the Aggies across 18 career games. As a SEC All-Freshman selection in 2022, he posted 53 catches for 649 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, he only played in eight games but managed to finish with 38 catches for 514 yards and four more scores.
Stewart will look to build an immediate connection with quarterback Dillon Gabriel when the Ducks open up the season at home against Idaho on Saturday, Aug. 31.