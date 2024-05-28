Oregon Football Recruiting: Ducks Hosting Four-Star Athlete
EUGENE - It has been a busy and successful off-season for Oregon Ducks football. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff have been recruiting some of the nation's top prospects. One of these is four-star Brandon Finney, a 2025 cornerback/wide receiver from Owings Mill, Maryland, who is set to visit Eugene, according to Oregon Reports.
Oregon's 2024 recruiting class is ranked third and is 22nd in the class of 2025 recruits, on 247Sports. The Ducks currently have seven commitments planning to join the program in 2025. These commitments include Dallas Wilson, Nasir Wyatt Akili Smith Jr., Dierre Hill, Mathew Johnson, Isaiah Mozee, and Cooper Perry.
Lanning and his staff are working to add Finney to that list.
Finney is heading into his senior season at McDonogh School in Mayland, where he is coached by Hakeem Sule.
"Brandon is a rare breed," Sule told Irish Breakdown. "He's a high-character kid, but he has that competitive spirit... He's not shy of getting to work and competing. That's what really sets him apart."
As a junior, Finney put together a successful season on both sides of the football. On offense, he had 51 receptions for 632 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, Finney recorded 22 total tackles, three interceptions, and another pass breakup.
The 6-2, 185-pound athlete has nearly two dozen scholarship offers, including Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
"The Oregon coaching staff has done a good job with Finney so far, and he's very familiar with them," said Rivals' Adam Friedman
Finney is set to visit Eugene, Oregon, on June 21st to evaluate the Oregon football program. Could Finney be the next class of 2025 athlete to commit to Oregon?