One Oregon Game Ranks Within Top-10 Most Watched This Football Season
Heading into week 11 of the 2025 college football season, No. 9 Oregon's 30-24 overtime win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27 remains one of the top-watched games of the year. The matchup between Oregon and Penn State is currently the No. 10 most-watched game of the season, with 8.5 million viewers.
What Has Changed Between Both Teams Since the Sept. 27 Matchup?
Oregon and Penn State have gone in different directions since the Ducks beat the Nittany Lions 30-24 in an overtime thriller at Beaver Stadium. The Ducks have lost one game since, falling 30-20 to the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers. Oregon remains one of the favorites to make the College Football Playoff in the Big Ten.
The story for Penn State couldn't be more different. Since losing in heartbreaking fashion against Oregon, the Nittany Lions have lost five straight games and are 3-5 on the season heading into Saturday's home matchup against Indiana.
During the five-game losing streak, Penn State fired coach James Franklin and lost quarterback Drew Allar for the season after he suffered an ankle injury.
Other Top Viewed Big Ten Games This Season
Two other games featuring Big Ten teams have received high viewership this season, with both having higher ratings than the matchup between Oregon and Penn State. No. 1 Ohio State's season-opening win against the No. 11 Texas Longhorns has been the most-watched game of the season.
16.6 million viewers tuned in on FOX to watch the Buckeyes beat the Longhorns 14-7 on Aug. 30. Ohio State was ranked No. 3 in that game, and since knocking off the then top-ranked Longhorns, they have been No. 1 in the country in both AP and Coaches poll, as well as the CFP rankings.
Just ahead of the Penn State and Oregon matchup in the rankings for the most-watched games so far this season at No. 9 was the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners' 24-13 home win over the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 6. 9.7 million television viewers watched the primetime game between the Sooners and Wolverines on ABC.
Remaining Games For Oregon That Could Have High Viewership
With four games remaining on Oregon's regular season schedule, there is a chance that one of those matchups, if not several of them, could receive high viewership ratings. Three out of the four of the Ducks' remaining four games are against opponents that are fighting for a spot in the playoff, like Oregon.
Those games include two road matchups against No. 20 Iowa on Saturday and No. 23 Washington to close out the regular season on Nov. 29. Oregon will also play a pivotal home game at Autzen Stadium against No. 19 USC on Nov. 22.
With high stakes in all three of these games, millions of college football fans will be tuned in to watch the Ducks for the remainder of the season.