Oregon Lands Official Visit From Coveted Offensive Line Recruit

Three-star offensive line recruit Lex Mailangi scheduled four official visits this summer, including one with the Oregon Ducks.

According to Rivals, Mailangi will visit the Ducks on June 19, his final stop among the four programs. He will also visit the UCLA Bruins, Cal Bears, and SMU Mustangs.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mailangi is the No. 54 interior offensive lineman, the No. 61 prospect from California, and the nation’s No. 703 recruit, per the Rivals Recruiting Ranking.

Oregon Battles In-State Programs

As Mailangi is a California prospect, the Ducks are battling two in-state programs for his commitment: the Cal Bears and UCLA Bruins.

Since Oregon coach Dan Lanning took over the program, the Ducks have been strong high school recruiters, specifically on the West Coast. Oregon gained early momentum with Mailangi, which could lead to the Ducks landing the offensive lineman.

“Oregon has been recruiting me the longest among this group and harder than anyone too,” Mailangi told Rivals. “They started talking to me as a freshman and I’ve been to Oregon a few times and always love it there.”

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s not one coach, I text or facetime with coach [A’lique] Terry, Coby Sayyah and coach Lanning is involved too. So I’m really comfortable around all those guys and excited to visit,” Mailangi added.

The Ducks have been strong recruiters due to the culture within the program, and the staff reaching out to Mailangi shows that. With the effort Oregon is putting in, the official visit could be what helps the Ducks earn Mailangi’s commitment over the two California programs.

Oregon’s Ability to Develop Offensive Linemen

Oregon has done well with developing offensive linemen, which can add to why the Ducks can land Mailangi.

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the media during the post game press conference following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Ducks added offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon through the transfer portal. After just one season with Oregon, Pregnon was able to develop and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Before Pregnon, Oregon was represented in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with the Washington Commanders selecting Josh Conerly Jr. with the No. 29 overall pick. In 2021, the Detroit Lions selected former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell No. 7 overall, and he has since turned into one of the top linemen in the NFL.

With Oregon retaining several starters in 2026, such as Lapani Laloulu, and bringing in talented freshmen through the 2026 class, including Immanuel Iheanaco, the Ducks are putting together an offensive line to maintain success over the next several years.

If Mailangi commits to Oregon, he can play a role in the Ducks’ offensive line success and potentially develop into a future NFL Draft pick.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks Building Strong Recruiting Class

The Oregon Ducks are building a talented recruiting class once again, and can use that momentum to land Mailangi’s commitment.

The 2027 class features six commits, ranked No. 9 in the nation and No. 23 in the Big Ten per On3. Of the six commits, two are offensive tackles: four-star Drew Fielder and three-star Avery Michael.

Oregon is still without an interior offensive lineman, but Mailangi could change that after his official visit.

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