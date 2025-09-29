Oregon Running Back Dierre Hill Jr.'s Postgame Grade Stands Out After Penn State Win
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are coming off a massive win against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions. It took the entire team to walk out with the win, and the Ducks came away with a Big Ten win on the road in one of the most hostile environments in sports.
True freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr. is a standout player for the Ducks this season. Oregon entered the year with immense depth in the running back room, and Hill is already a threat on the Ducks’ offense.
Hill Takes Off vs. Penn State
Several players and moments can be highlighted from Oregon’s win over Penn State, one of which is Hill’s performance. According to Pro Football Focus College, Hill was the highest-graded true freshman running back from week 5. He finished the game with a rating of 86.5.
The recruiting class of 2025 featured many talented running backs who have been taking off this season, such as Ohio State’s Bo Jackson. Even with the talent, Hill’s game-changing performance continues to make him stand out.
Hill led the Ducks with 10 carries for 82 yards against Penn State. The Nittany Lions have a talented defense, yet Hill averaged 8.2 yards per carry with a long of 24. The freshman also had two receptions for 12 yards and one significant touchdown.
Hill’s touchdown gave the Ducks their first lead of the game, which came right after a near turnover by running back Noah Whittington. What could have been Penn State ball became an overturned call, giving Oregon back possession and a Ducks’ lead.
Up until Hill’s touchdown, neither team scored more than field goals based on two talented defenses. Hill helped snap redzone struggles, as the Ducks' offense scored again on their next offensive drive.
Hill Playing Significant Role This Season
Despite being a true freshman in a running back room with talented depth, Hill is playing a significant role with the Ducks. Hill is Oregon’s leading rusher with 270 yards. He is averaging 10.4 yards per carry with two touchdowns this year.
With Whittington missing the two games this season, Hill and junior running back Jayden Limar have had to step up. Even with Whittington’s return to the offense against Penn State, Hill made big plays to help Oregon walk out with the win and stay undefeated.
How Oregon’s Run Game Impacts The Offense
The Oregon Ducks’ success on the ground has opened up the offense. Oregon has one of the most balanced offenses in college football, totalling 1,197 rushing yards and 1,322 receiving yards.
Opposing defenses must be ready for not only both the air and ground game, but also have to find a way to cover all the talent on Oregon’s offense. With multiple talented running backs, the Ducks consistently have fresh legs who can enter the game without breaking the offense’s momentum.
Oregon defeated one of the biggest threats on its schedule, staying undefeated and moving up in the rankings. The Ducks will head into a bye week before kicking off week 7 of the season.
After the bye, the No. 2 Oregon Ducks will host the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11 at 12:30 p.m. PT.